‘I Might Be One Of The Few That Like It’ -Peter Uihlein Gives Alternative LIV Golf Ranking Points View

Peter Uihlein admits he's going against the consensus on LIV Golf but he's happy enough with the OWGR points that've been allocated

Peter Uihlein playing in LIV Golf
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not everyone in LIV Golf is so doom and gloom about the Official World Golf Ranking points allocation, with Peter Uihlein all in favor.

The American admits he might be "one of the few that like it" but he's looking at the positive side that at least LIV Golf has OWGR recognition.

A LIV Golf statement spoke out against the allocation when the announcement was made, Jon Rahm labelled it as unfair and Talor Gooch then said LIV had changed enough already to warrant full points.

But Uihlein, who has been on LIV Golf since the very start in 2022, is a little more upbeat in his thinking.

"I might be one of the few that like it," Uihlein said in Riyadh. "We have more world ranking points today than we did yesterday.

"I saw the winner gets 23 points this week. In Qatar he gets 20. In my mind we’re the second best tour in the world right now.

"Obviously there are things that probably need to get worked out with the top 10 or whatever, but the reality is we have more points today than we did yesterday. I’m all for it."

Jon Rahm at the LIV Golf Saudi Arabia event at Riyadh GC

Jon Rahm said only having the top 10 in LIV getting OWGR was unfair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike Gooch, who doesn't want LIV to make any more changes just to try and win full OWGR points, Uihlein seems fine with them.

In particular, Uihlein is a fan of extending events to 72 holes, saying it gives him more leeway in making up for any mistakes or bad runs.

"I'm not scared of a blow-up every now and then on a hole in particular, so now I have more holes to make it up," Uihlein added.

"I personally - whether I agree with it or not doesn't matter. It's just part of it now where you have to deal with it.

"But for me personally, I think it's going to benefit me long-term, which is nice.

"It's like a regular tournament, right? You don't feel like you need to blitz it or just kind of keep the pedal on - I don't want to say you can have a bad day, but you can get away with a slower start, if that makes sense."

