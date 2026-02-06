Scottie Scheffler Avoids Media After Worst Round In Over Two Years
Scottie Scheffler showed a rare bout of frustration after recording his worst statistical round in over two years including some bad errors at the WM Phoenix Open
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
So Scottie Scheffler is human after all! That was the general feeling at TPC Scottsdale after the World No.1 produced a rare stinker of a round at the WM Phoenix Open.
The huge favorite heading into an event where he won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, Scheffler laid an uncharacteristic egg with some bad errors we're just not accustomed to seeing from the model of sustained excellence.
The fact only he signed for a two-over round of 73, yet makes headlines as if it was 83, speaks volumes for just how stratospheric a level he usually operates at, but it was more about the body language and visible frustration over his mistakes which caught the eye.
Shaking his wedge in rage after a duffed chip and skipping the media after a round containing five bogeys and a double are both sights we just don't associate with usually the coolest cucumber on the PGA Tour.
Just a week after inheriting the longest active streak of made cuts following Xander Schauffele's early exit at Torrey Pines, Scheffler now faces a tough task to make the weekend in Scottsdale for the 64th straight event.
The viral clip on social media sees Scheffler almost duffing a chip onto the 18th green, than almost snapping a wedge across his legs as the ball rolls back down towards his feet.
Cue the 'one of us' lines emerging - as even the best golfer on the planet shows the type of maddening frustration that only this sport can elicit. Sooner or later, golf will get you.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
But it's taken some time to get to Scheffler, who has been a golfing robot of late with Thursday's 73 ending a run of 33 rounds of par or better dating back to last June's Travelers Championship.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Scheffler's also been a Strokes Gained machine pumping out numbers only Tiger Woods could live with, but this effort was his worst for over two years - since the 2023 Tour Championship.
The 29-year-old also lost ground on the field with his iron play, which is almost unheard of, while around the greens he lost over two shots to the pack as his usually gifted hands let him down.
Such sloppy play obviously rattled Scheffler as he went bogey-bogey-doubley bogey around the turn in his round - with that run of three holes equalling the total dropped shots he had during his American Express victory a couple of weeks ago.
That win in his 2026 debut maintained his astonishing run of form and gave him a seventh win in 14 events, a 50% strike rate that just shouldn't be possible in the modern game.
The run includes two Major victories and a lowest finish of T8, and that consistency meant that nobody saw this round coming - not so much the score but in Scheffler's irritated demeanour.
Declining to speak with the media Scheffler instead headed straight to the practice ground as his target now shifts to making the weekend and trying to preserve his incredible run of 16 straight top-10 finishes.
If there's one player you couldn't rule out making a roaring comeback though it's Scheffler. He'll be must-watch viewing on Friday.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.