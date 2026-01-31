At the halfway point of the Farmers Insurance Open, it's Englishman Justin Rose who dominates, with the former US Open winner breaking his own 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines.

Firing a 10-under 62 on the North Course on Thursday, an incredible seven-under 65 followed on the tougher South Course, with Rose four shots clear of Seamus Power at 13-under.

Rose previously held the 36-hole scoring record at the Farmers Insurance Open with 15-under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Searching for a second win at the Farmers Insurance, claiming the title in 2019, Rose is in pole position to push on on Saturday, where he'll be paired alongside Power and Joel Dahmen, who only made it into the event after Patton Kizzire withdrew on Monday.

The final trio head off at 1.07pm (ET), with Rose sat at 17-under, Power 13-under and Dahmen 11-under.

Among the chasing pack is Si Woo Kim (10-under), Sahith Theegala and Maverick McNealy (9-under) and Hideki Matsuyama (7-under), with all needing low rounds on Moving Day to get themselves closer to Rose.

Power is Rose's nearest challenger, sitting four back of the Englishman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full third round tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open below...

Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times: Round Three

1st Hole - ET (GMT)

10.55am (3.55pm): Tom Hoge, Taylor Moore, Wyndham Clark

11.06am (4.06pm): Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, Tony Finau

11.17am (4.17pm): John VanDerLaan, Dan Brown, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11.28am (4.28pm): Keegan Bradley, John Parry, Pierceson Coody

11.39am (4.39pm): Matt McCarty, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

11.50am (4.50pm): Zach Bauchou, Haotong Li, Andrew Novak

12.01pm (5.01pm): Ryan Gerard, Austin Eckroat, Nicolai Hojgaard

12.12pm (5.12pm): Jake Knapp, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Hideki Matsuyama

12.23pm (5.23pm): David Lipsky, Kris Ventura, Mac Meissner

12.34pm (5.34pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Eric Cole, Maverick McNealy

12.45pm (5.45pm): Justin Lower, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sahith Theegala

12.56pm (5.56pm): Max McGreevy, Si Woo Kim, Danny Walker

1.07pm (6.07pm): Justin Rose, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen

10th Hole - ET (GMT)