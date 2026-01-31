Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times: Round Three
Justin Rose is in front by four shots heading into the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, where the Englishman searches for a second title at the event
At the halfway point of the Farmers Insurance Open, it's Englishman Justin Rose who dominates, with the former US Open winner breaking his own 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines.
Firing a 10-under 62 on the North Course on Thursday, an incredible seven-under 65 followed on the tougher South Course, with Rose four shots clear of Seamus Power at 13-under.
Searching for a second win at the Farmers Insurance, claiming the title in 2019, Rose is in pole position to push on on Saturday, where he'll be paired alongside Power and Joel Dahmen, who only made it into the event after Patton Kizzire withdrew on Monday.
The final trio head off at 1.07pm (ET), with Rose sat at 17-under, Power 13-under and Dahmen 11-under.
Among the chasing pack is Si Woo Kim (10-under), Sahith Theegala and Maverick McNealy (9-under) and Hideki Matsuyama (7-under), with all needing low rounds on Moving Day to get themselves closer to Rose.
Check out the full third round tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open below...
1st Hole - ET (GMT)
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Tom Hoge, Taylor Moore, Wyndham Clark
- 11.06am (4.06pm): Keith Mitchell, Adam Scott, Tony Finau
- 11.17am (4.17pm): John VanDerLaan, Dan Brown, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11.28am (4.28pm): Keegan Bradley, John Parry, Pierceson Coody
- 11.39am (4.39pm): Matt McCarty, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Zach Bauchou, Haotong Li, Andrew Novak
- 12.01pm (5.01pm): Ryan Gerard, Austin Eckroat, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.12pm (5.12pm): Jake Knapp, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.23pm (5.23pm): David Lipsky, Kris Ventura, Mac Meissner
- 12.34pm (5.34pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Eric Cole, Maverick McNealy
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Justin Lower, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sahith Theegala
- 12.56pm (5.56pm): Max McGreevy, Si Woo Kim, Danny Walker
- 1.07pm (6.07pm): Justin Rose, Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen
10th Hole - ET (GMT)
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Adam Schenk, Karl Vilips, Jackson Suber
- 11.06am (4.06pm): Ricky Castillo, Johnny Keefer, Sam Stevens
- 11.17am (4.17pm): Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim, Matti Schmid
- 11.28am (4.28pm): Davis Thompson, Kensei Hirata, Kristoffer Reitan
- 11.39am (4.39pm): AJ Ewart, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Cam Davis, Keita Nakajima, Sam Ryder
- 12.01pm (5.01pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Kim, Jason Day
- 12.12pm (5.12pm): Matthieu Pavon, Zecheng Dou, Marcelo Rozo
- 12.23pm (5.23pm): Emilio Gonzalez, Emiliano Grillo, Isaiah Salinda
- 12.34pm (5.34pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Chad Ramey, Denny McCarthy
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Mark Hubbard, Rico Hoey, Brooks Koepka
- 12.56pm (5.56pm): Harris English, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
