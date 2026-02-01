Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times: Final Round
Justin Rose has led from the very first round at Torrey Pines, with the Englishman on-course to wrap up a dominant victory at the Farmers Insurance Open
It's safe to say that the Farmers Insurance Open has been about Justin Rose, with the Englishman producing one of the best performances of his career at Torrey Pines.
Firing a 10-under-par first round on the North Course on Thursday, the Major winner has followed it up with rounds of 65 and 68 on the tougher South Course to sit 21-under, six shots clear of Joel Dahmen in second.
Looking at a wire-to-wire victory, the win would be Rose's second at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the 13th PGA Tour win of the 45-year-old's career.
Dahmen, who only made it into the tournament after Patton Kizzire withdrew on Monday, has also been excellent in California and, with another strong performance on Sunday, would take a huge jump to earning some key starts for his 2026 season.
Only earning conditional status on the PGA Tour following a poor season in 2025, if he were to finish solo second he would be in a great position to earn starts at the PGA Tour's upcoming Signature Events - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
Rose and Dahmen are paired alongside Ryo Hisatsune (11-under) and will begin their rounds at 12.37pm (ET).
It may appear to be a two-horse race between Rose and Dahmen, with the former eight shots clear of those in a share of third - Hisatsune and Si Woo Kim. Among those inside the top 10 are Hideki Matsuyama (nine-under) and Maverick McNealy (11-under).
Check out the final round tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open below...
1st Hole - ET (GMT)
- 10.25am (3.25pm): John VanDerLaan, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10.36am (3.36pm): Chad Ramey, Karl Vilips, Sam Stevens
- 10.47am (3.47pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matti Schmid, Cameron Young
- 10.58am (3.58pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Jason Day, Tony Finau
- 11.09am (4.09pm): Sahith Theegala, Harris English, John Parry
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Andrew Novak, Ryan Gerard, Justin Lower
- 11.31am (4.31pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Dan Brown, Chris Gotterup
- 11.42am (4.42pm): Pierceson Coody, Matt McCarty, Eric Cole
- 11.53am (4.53pm): Kris Ventura, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
- 12.04pm (5.04pm): Jake Knapp, Hideki Matsuyama, David Lipsky
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Maverick McNealy, Seamus Power, Haotong Li
- 12.26pm (5.26pm): Si Woo Kim, Max McGreevy, Stephan Jaeger
- 12.37pm (5.37pm): Justin Rose, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune
10th Hole - ET (GMT)
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Matthieu Pavon, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda
- 10.36am (3.36pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore
- 10.47am (3.47pm): Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, Johnny Keefer
- 10.58am (3.58pm): SH Kim, Keegan Bradley, Davis Thompson
- 11.09am (4.09pm): Doug Ghim, Sam Ryder, Austin Eckroat
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Zecheng Dou, Danny Walker, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 11.31am (4.31pm): Patrick Rodgers, Zach Bauchou, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 11.42am (4.42pm): Ricky Castillo, Kristoffer Reitan, AJ Ewart
- 11.53am (4.53pm): Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Rico Hoey
- 12.04pm (5.04pm): Brooks Koepka, Tom Hoge, Kensei Hirata
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Keita Nakajima, Marcelo Rozo, Emilio Gonzalez
- 12.26pm (5.26pm): Tom Kim, Jackson Suber
