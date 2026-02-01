It's safe to say that the Farmers Insurance Open has been about Justin Rose, with the Englishman producing one of the best performances of his career at Torrey Pines.

Firing a 10-under-par first round on the North Course on Thursday, the Major winner has followed it up with rounds of 65 and 68 on the tougher South Course to sit 21-under, six shots clear of Joel Dahmen in second.

Rose is searching for a second Farmers Insurance Open title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking at a wire-to-wire victory, the win would be Rose's second at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the 13th PGA Tour win of the 45-year-old's career.

Dahmen, who only made it into the tournament after Patton Kizzire withdrew on Monday, has also been excellent in California and, with another strong performance on Sunday, would take a huge jump to earning some key starts for his 2026 season.

Only earning conditional status on the PGA Tour following a poor season in 2025, if he were to finish solo second he would be in a great position to earn starts at the PGA Tour's upcoming Signature Events - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

Dahmen is enjoying a fine start to his 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose and Dahmen are paired alongside Ryo Hisatsune (11-under) and will begin their rounds at 12.37pm (ET).

It may appear to be a two-horse race between Rose and Dahmen, with the former eight shots clear of those in a share of third - Hisatsune and Si Woo Kim. Among those inside the top 10 are Hideki Matsuyama (nine-under) and Maverick McNealy (11-under).

Check out the final round tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open below...

Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times: Final Round

1st Hole - ET (GMT)

10.25am (3.25pm): John VanDerLaan, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes

John VanDerLaan, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes 10.36am (3.36pm): Chad Ramey, Karl Vilips, Sam Stevens

Chad Ramey, Karl Vilips, Sam Stevens 10.47am (3.47pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matti Schmid, Cameron Young

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matti Schmid, Cameron Young 10.58am (3.58pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Jason Day, Tony Finau

Nicolai Hojgaard, Jason Day, Tony Finau 11.09am (4.09pm): Sahith Theegala, Harris English, John Parry

Sahith Theegala, Harris English, John Parry 11.20am (4.20pm): Andrew Novak, Ryan Gerard, Justin Lower

Andrew Novak, Ryan Gerard, Justin Lower 11.31am (4.31pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Dan Brown, Chris Gotterup

Michael Thorbjornsen, Dan Brown, Chris Gotterup 11.42am (4.42pm): Pierceson Coody, Matt McCarty, Eric Cole

Pierceson Coody, Matt McCarty, Eric Cole 11.53am (4.53pm): Kris Ventura, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell

Kris Ventura, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell 12.04pm (5.04pm): Jake Knapp, Hideki Matsuyama, David Lipsky

Jake Knapp, Hideki Matsuyama, David Lipsky 12.15pm (5.15pm): Maverick McNealy, Seamus Power, Haotong Li

Maverick McNealy, Seamus Power, Haotong Li 12.26pm (5.26pm): Si Woo Kim, Max McGreevy, Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim, Max McGreevy, Stephan Jaeger 12.37pm (5.37pm): Justin Rose, Joel Dahmen, Ryo Hisatsune

10th Hole - ET (GMT)