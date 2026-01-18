Dubai Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026
A limited field of fewer than 60 players are battling it out for an increased prize purse at Dubai Creek Golf Club in the first DP World Tour event of the year
The DP World Tour has returned for 2026 following a brief hiatus around the turn of the year and an impressive field has been battling it out at Dubai Creek Golf Club in the second Dubai Invitational.
A line-up including Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood has been on show alongside many of the circuit's members who would like to join them more regularly on the PGA Tour.
But the big names haven't been dominating from start to finish as you might expect, with a handful of DP World Tour winners making life tough through three days in the no-cut event.
One of the field's lesser lights is Nacho Elvira, but he will begin Sunday's action in the ideal position to close out his third DP World Tour win on eight under and holding a two-shot lead over three players.
His playing partner in the final round will be another of the less celebrated members of the field, Dylan Frittelli, on six under. Marcus Armitage is also T2 as he remains in contention for his second DP World Tour win.
However, they are joined on six under by one of the field's big guns, 2019 Open champion Lowry, while McIlroy is only three back of the leader with a round remaining.
Fleetwood faces an uphill battle to win the title for the second successive edition. He began the final round on even par, eight behind the leader.
Whoever comes out on top after Sunday's final round is slated to earn a check for more than $450,000 while also following Fleetwood into the history books as one of the early winners of this tournament.
Players who finish in the top five may well collect a six-figure check, while those inside the top-10 are looking at upwards of $50,000 each.
Following the withdrawals of Richard Mansell and Ashun Wu, only 58 players remain in the no-cut event, and everyone who completes all four rounds - with the exception of Brandon Robinson Thompson - is destined to bank some money. Even those who populate the final few positions will pick up almost $10,000 each.
In addition to the financial rewards on offer, there are 3,500 Race To Dubai points set to be shared out among those who play all four rounds. There were only 3,000 RTD points for all but one of the first five events this season, with the Nedbank Golf Challenge bucking the trend with 4,000.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Dubai Invitational. Because two players have withdrawn, the figures shown below outside of the top 10 are likely to be slightly lower than what each player will receive.
DUBAI INVITATIONAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
