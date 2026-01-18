Dubai Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026

A limited field of fewer than 60 players are battling it out for an increased prize purse at Dubai Creek Golf Club in the first DP World Tour event of the year

Nacho Elvira at the Dubai Invitational
Nacho Elvira took a two-shot lead into the final round
The DP World Tour has returned for 2026 following a brief hiatus around the turn of the year and an impressive field has been battling it out at Dubai Creek Golf Club in the second Dubai Invitational.

But the big names haven't been dominating from start to finish as you might expect, with a handful of DP World Tour winners making life tough through three days in the no-cut event.

One of the field's lesser lights is Nacho Elvira, but he will begin Sunday's action in the ideal position to close out his third DP World Tour win on eight under and holding a two-shot lead over three players.

His playing partner in the final round will be another of the less celebrated members of the field, Dylan Frittelli, on six under. Marcus Armitage is also T2 as he remains in contention for his second DP World Tour win.

Nacho Elvira and his caddie at the Dubai Invitational

Nacho Elvira lead after three rounds

However, they are joined on six under by one of the field's big guns, 2019 Open champion Lowry, while McIlroy is only three back of the leader with a round remaining.

Fleetwood faces an uphill battle to win the title for the second successive edition. He began the final round on even par, eight behind the leader.

Whoever comes out on top after Sunday's final round is slated to earn a check for more than $450,000 while also following Fleetwood into the history books as one of the early winners of this tournament.

Players who finish in the top five may well collect a six-figure check, while those inside the top-10 are looking at upwards of $50,000 each.

Tommy Fleetwood lifts Dubai Invitational trophy

Tommy Fleetwood is the defending champion

Following the withdrawals of Richard Mansell and Ashun Wu, only 58 players remain in the no-cut event, and everyone who completes all four rounds - with the exception of Brandon Robinson Thompson - is destined to bank some money. Even those who populate the final few positions will pick up almost $10,000 each.

In addition to the financial rewards on offer, there are 3,500 Race To Dubai points set to be shared out among those who play all four rounds. There were only 3,000 RTD points for all but one of the first five events this season, with the Nedbank Golf Challenge bucking the trend with 4,000.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Dubai Invitational. Because two players have withdrawn, the figures shown below outside of the top 10 are likely to be slightly lower than what each player will receive.

DUBAI INVITATIONAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

