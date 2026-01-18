Dubai Invitational Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The DP World Tour has returned for 2026 following a brief hiatus around the turn of the year and an impressive field has been battling it out at Dubai Creek Golf Club in the second Dubai Invitational.

A line-up including Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood has been on show alongside many of the circuit's members who would like to join them more regularly on the PGA Tour.

But the big names haven't been dominating from start to finish as you might expect, with a handful of DP World Tour winners making life tough through three days in the no-cut event.

One of the field's lesser lights is Nacho Elvira, but he will begin Sunday's action in the ideal position to close out his third DP World Tour win on eight under and holding a two-shot lead over three players.

His playing partner in the final round will be another of the less celebrated members of the field, Dylan Frittelli, on six under. Marcus Armitage is also T2 as he remains in contention for his second DP World Tour win.

Nacho Elvira lead after three rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, they are joined on six under by one of the field's big guns, 2019 Open champion Lowry, while McIlroy is only three back of the leader with a round remaining.

Fleetwood faces an uphill battle to win the title for the second successive edition. He began the final round on even par, eight behind the leader.

Whoever comes out on top after Sunday's final round is slated to earn a check for more than $450,000 while also following Fleetwood into the history books as one of the early winners of this tournament.

Players who finish in the top five may well collect a six-figure check, while those inside the top-10 are looking at upwards of $50,000 each.

Tommy Fleetwood is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the withdrawals of Richard Mansell and Ashun Wu, only 58 players remain in the no-cut event, and everyone who completes all four rounds - with the exception of Brandon Robinson Thompson - is destined to bank some money. Even those who populate the final few positions will pick up almost $10,000 each.

In addition to the financial rewards on offer, there are 3,500 Race To Dubai points set to be shared out among those who play all four rounds. There were only 3,000 RTD points for all but one of the first five events this season, with the Nedbank Golf Challenge bucking the trend with 4,000.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Dubai Invitational. Because two players have withdrawn, the figures shown below outside of the top 10 are likely to be slightly lower than what each player will receive.

DUBAI INVITATIONAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN