WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Round One And Two
Check out the tee times for the first two rounds of the WM Phoenix Open, where some big names will be present at TPC Scottsdale
The WM Phoenix Open is regarded as the noisiest and rowdiest tournament on the PGA Tour calendar and, for 2026, we can expect much of the same as a star-studded field heads to TPC Scottsdale.
Although defending champion, Thomas Detry, won't be present after switching to the LIV Golf League, there are still plenty of huge names in the field, including World No.1 and two-time WM Phoenix Open winner, Scottie Scheffler.
Claiming back-to-back victories in 2022 and 2023, Scheffler is looking to make it a hat-trick of wins in the desert, with the 29-year-old coming into the week in red-hot form after claiming The American Express.
In terms of tee times, Scheffler is paired alongside recent Sony Open in Hawaii champion, Chris Gotterup, as well as three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth. The trio head out at 10.15am (ET) on Thursday from the 10th, and then 2.55pm on Friday from the first.
Brooks Koepka, who returned to the PGA Tour last week at The Farmers Insurance Open, has a great record at this tournament, winning it in 2015 and 2021.
Making his second appearance of the season, he is alongside Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young at 2.44pm (1st) and 10.04am (10th) on Thursday and Friday.
Viktor Hovland makes his first PGA Tour start of the season in Phoenix, with the Ryder Cup star teeing it up alongside Major winners Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa at 2.33pm (1st) and 9.53am (10th).
Current US Open champion, JJ Spaun, is another notable name in the field, and he will get his campaign underway alongside Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns at 9.53am (1st) and 2.33pm (10th).
Former US Open winners Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick play alongside Ben Griffin at 10.04am (10th) and 2.44pm (1st) , while Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler and Si Woo Kim should get a good following at 2.55pm (1st) and 10.15am (10th) on Thursday and Friday.
Check out the full tee times for rounds one and two of the WM Phoenix Open below.
WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Round One
Morning Wave 1st Tee - ET (GMT)
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard, Kevin Roy
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Patton Kizzire, Michael Thorbjornsen, Danny Walker
- 9.42am (2.42pm): Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Bud Cauley
- 9.53am (2.53pm): Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Brian Harman, Harris English, Davis Thompson
- 10.26am (3.26pm): Kurt Kitayama, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith
- 10.37am (3.37pm): Adam Schenk, Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10.48am (3.48pm): Tom Hoge, Eric Cole, Marco Penge
- 10.59am (3.59pm): Dan Brown, Kensei Hirata, Keita Nakajima
Morning Wave 10th Tee
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Ryo Hisatsune, Max McGreevy
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard, Pierceson Coody
- 9.42am (2.42pm): Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Vince Whaley
- 9.53am (2.53pm): JJ Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Jordan Spieth
- 10.26am (3.26pm): Michael Brennan, Karl Vilips, Tony Finau
- 10.37am (3.37pm): Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley
- 10.48am (3.48pm): Zecheng Dou, John VanDerLaan, AJ Ewart
- 10.59am (3.59pm): Davis Chatfield, ST Lee, Thomas Avant
Afternoon Wave 1st Tee
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Rafael Campos, Corey Conners, Chandler Phillips
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Tom Kim, Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Brooks Koepka
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim
- 3.06pm (8.06pm): Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
- 3.17pm (8.17pm): Austin Eckroat, Charley Hoffman, Matti Schmid
- 3.28pm (8.28pm): Zach Bauchou, Emilio Gonzalez, Chandler Blanchet
- 3.39pm (8.39pm): Haotong Li, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Neal Shipley
Afternoon Wave 10th Tee
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Emiliano Grillo, Rico Hoey, Takumi Kanaya
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): SH Kim, Mac Meissner, Kristoffer Reitan
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey, Sam Stevens
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): JT Poston, Davis Riley, Stephan Jaeger
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): Brian Campbell, Aldrich Potgieter, Cam Davis
- 3.06pm (8.06pm): Sami Valimaki, Garrick Higgo, Nico Echavarria
- 3.17pm (8.17pm): Erik van Rooyen, Hank Lebioda, Johnny Keefer
- 3.28pm (8.28pm): Jordan Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Pontus Nyholm
- 3.39pm (8.39pm): Austin Smotherman, John Parry, Christo Lamprecht
- 3.50pm (8.50pm): Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Saddier, Jeffrey Kan
WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: Round Two
Morning Wave 1st Tee
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Emiliano Grillo, Rico Hoey, Takumi Kanaya
- 9.31am (2.31pm): SH Kim, Mac Meissner, Kristoffer Reitan
- 9.42am (2.42pm): Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey, Sam Stevens
- 9.53am (2.53pm): JT Poston, Davis Riley, Stephan Jaeger
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Brian Campbell, Aldrich Potgieter, Cam Davis
- 10.26am (3.26pm): Sami Valimaki, Garrick Higgo, Nico Echavarria
- 10.37am (3.37pm): Erik van Rooyen, Hank Lebioda, Johnny Keefer
- 10.48am (3.48pm): Jordan Smith, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Pontus Nyholm
- 10.59am (3.59pm): Austin Smotherman, John Parry, Christo Lamprecht
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Saddier, Jeffrey Kan
Morning Wave 10th Tee
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Rafael Campos, Corey Conners, Chandler Phillips
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Tom Kim, Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 9.42am (2.42pm): Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell
- 9.53am (2.53pm): Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Brooks Koepka
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim
- 10.26am (3.26pm): Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
- 10.37am (3.37pm): Austin Eckroat, Charley Hoffman, Matti Schmid
- 10.48am (3.48pm): Zach Bauchou, Emilio Gonzalez, Chandler Blanchet
- 10.59am (3.59pm): Haotong Li, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Neal Shipley
Afternoon Wave 1st Tee
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Ryo Hisatsune, Max McGreevy
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard, Pierceson Coody
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Vince Whaley
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): JJ Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Jordan Spieth
- 3.06pm (8.06pm): Michael Brennan, Karl Vilips, Tony Finau
- 3.17pm (8.17pm): Peter Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley
- 3.28pm (8.28pm): Zecheng Dou, John VanDerLaan, AJ Ewart
- 3.39pm (8.39pm): Davis Chatfield, ST Lee, Thomas Avant
Afternoon Wave 10th Tee
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard, Kevin Roy
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Patton Kizzire, Michael Thorbjornsen, Danny Walker
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Bud Cauley
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): Brian Harman, Harris English, Davis Thompson
- 3.06pm (8.06pm): Kurt Kitayama, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith
- 3.17pm (8.17pm): Adam Schenk, Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
- 3.28pm (8.28pm): Tom Hoge, Eric Cole, Marco Penge
- 3.39pm (8.39pm): Dan Brown, Kensei Hirata, Keita Nakajima
