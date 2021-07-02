The 'Champion Golfer of the Year' will leave Kent with a huge sum of money
R&A Announces Record Prize Fund For 2021 Open Championship
As well as the title of ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ and their place in golfing history, the winner of this year’s Open Championship at Royal St George’s will receive a record pay-out.
For the first time in the tournament’s 149 editions, the cheque for first place will breach the $2m mark, with the winner set to leave Kent $2,070,000 richer.
The total prize pot now stands at $11.5m, which equates to a little over £8.3m, and brings The Open more in line with the other three majors – in terms of the financial reward, anyway.
Speaking on the news, Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship’s stature in world sport.
“As the only men’s major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players. We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of £200 million over ten years in growing golf around the world.”
Shane Lowry will make his long-awaited title defence this year having lifted his maiden major title in spectacular fashion at Royal Portrush in 2019. For that, he walked away with a measly $1,935,000.
If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.
Here’s a breakdown of how the fund will be split this year:
1. $2,070,000
2. $1,198,000
3. $768,000
4. $597,000
5. $480,000
6. $416,000
7. $357,000
8. $301,500
9. $264,000
10. $238,500
11. $217,000
12. $192,500
13. $180,750
14. $170,000
15. $157,750
16. $145,000
17. $138,000
18. $131,500
19. $126,000
20. $120,000
21. $114,500
22. $108,500
23. $103,000
24. $97,000
25. $94,000
26. $90,000
27. $86,500
28. $83,500
29. $80,000
30. $76,000
31. $73,250
32. $69,500
33. $67,250
34. $65,250
35. $63,000
36. $60,500
37. $57,500
38. $54,750
39. $52,750
40. $51,000
41. $49,000
42. $46,500
43. $44,500
44. $42,000
45. $39,500
46. $37,500
47. $36,000
48. $34,500
49. $33,000
50. $32,250
51. $31,500
52. $31,000
53. $30,500
54. $30,000
55. $29,500
56. $29,100
57. $28,800
58. $28,600
59. $28,400
60. $28,200
61. $28,000
62. $27,900
63. $27,800
64. $27,700
65. $27,500
66. $27,300
67. $27,100
68. $26,900
69. $26,700
70. $26,500