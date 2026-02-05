PGA Tour Reveals Bumper Torrey Pines TV Ratings As 2025 Trend Continues
Justin Rose's record victory and Brooks Koepka's return saw the Farmers Insurance Open post impressive TV ratings as the PGA Tour's upward trend continued
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
There's been plenty in the golfing news recently and two big storylines at Torrey Pines helped the Farmers Insurance Open draw in a bumper TV audience.
Golf Channel is reporting its broadcast of Justin Rose's wire-to-wire victory saw an increase in viewers of 102% from last year's Farmers Insurance Open.
Brooks Koepka making his PGA Tour return after leaving LIV Golf will have no doubt added to the surge in ratings - with every round seeing at least a 75% increase on last year to make it the most watched Farmers Insurance Open since 2020, Tiger Woods' last appearance.
Overall, Golf Channel averaged 542,000 viewers across the four tournament days, according to the Sports Business Journal, with Thursday's live action pulling in 362,000 on average, up 87% from last year, and Friday doing even better with 455,000 constituting an increase of 115% from 2025.
And it's a bit of a trend for Golf Channel which says that the last two PGA Tour events it has broadcast, the Farmers and the American Express, doubled last year's ratings.
It was a strong showing across the board at Torrey Pines, with CBS averaging 2.36 million viewer over the weekend, representing a 63% increase on last year, while an average of 2.9m watched Rose complete his dominant success on Sunday, up from 1.7m for last year's final round.
And more positive news came from ESPN for the PGA Tour Live simulcast on the opening two days ahead of Golf Channel's coverage.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Thursday averaged 381,000 viewers and Friday's second round brought in just over 400,000 for a pretty healthy couple of days.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
They're solid numbers all round for the PGA Tour, which no doubt reflect the two big stories that grabbed the public attention - firstly Koepka making a surprisingly swift return from LIV Golf.
Koepka's battle to make the cut will have kept golf fans watching on, while 45-year-old Rose's brilliance also seemed to capture the imagination.
Despite his advancing years the Englishman led the rest of his PGA Tour rivals a merry dance and almost lapped the field on his way to a record winning score at Torrey Pines.
The PGA Tour now moves on to TPC Scottsdale and the chaos that is the WM Phoenix Open, which it will hope can attract even more viewers tuning in to see all the madness unfold.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.