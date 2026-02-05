PGA Tour Reveals Bumper Torrey Pines TV Ratings As 2025 Trend Continues

There's been plenty in the golfing news recently and two big storylines at Torrey Pines helped the Farmers Insurance Open draw in a bumper TV audience.

Golf Channel is reporting its broadcast of Justin Rose's wire-to-wire victory saw an increase in viewers of 102% from last year's Farmers Insurance Open.

Brooks Koepka making his PGA Tour return after leaving LIV Golf will have no doubt added to the surge in ratings - with every round seeing at least a 75% increase on last year to make it the most watched Farmers Insurance Open since 2020, Tiger Woods' last appearance.

Overall, Golf Channel averaged 542,000 viewers across the four tournament days, according to the Sports Business Journal, with Thursday's live action pulling in 362,000 on average, up 87% from last year, and Friday doing even better with 455,000 constituting an increase of 115% from 2025.

And it's a bit of a trend for Golf Channel which says that the last two PGA Tour events it has broadcast, the Farmers and the American Express, doubled last year's ratings.

It was a strong showing across the board at Torrey Pines, with CBS averaging 2.36 million viewer over the weekend, representing a 63% increase on last year, while an average of 2.9m watched Rose complete his dominant success on Sunday, up from 1.7m for last year's final round.

And more positive news came from ESPN for the PGA Tour Live simulcast on the opening two days ahead of Golf Channel's coverage.

Thursday averaged 381,000 viewers and Friday's second round brought in just over 400,000 for a pretty healthy couple of days.

They're solid numbers all round for the PGA Tour, which no doubt reflect the two big stories that grabbed the public attention - firstly Koepka making a surprisingly swift return from LIV Golf.

Koepka's battle to make the cut will have kept golf fans watching on, while 45-year-old Rose's brilliance also seemed to capture the imagination.

Despite his advancing years the Englishman led the rest of his PGA Tour rivals a merry dance and almost lapped the field on his way to a record winning score at Torrey Pines.

The PGA Tour now moves on to TPC Scottsdale and the chaos that is the WM Phoenix Open, which it will hope can attract even more viewers tuning in to see all the madness unfold.