Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025 Final Round Tee Times

There was frustration on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship when heavy rain led to the abandonment of play, with the third round far from complete.

As a result, the tournament has been reduced to 54 holes, with the third round counting as the final round, which resumes on Sunday.

Some players are yet to get their final rounds underway, including leader Eugenio Chacarra. He has a two-shot advantage overnight at 15-under, with local star Jayden Schaper his closest rival.

The pair are grouped with John Parry, with the three getting started at 7.20am local time (12.20am ET) from the first tee.

A trio of South Africans, Oliver Bekker, Michael Hollick and LIV Golfer Branden Grace, are in the penultimate group from the first tee, with Grace three back of the lead and his playing partners four. They begin at 7.10am local time (12.10am ET).

LIV Golf's Branden Grace is in contention (Image credit: Getty Images)

More local players also remain in contention, including Christiaan Burke, Daniel van Tonder and JC Ritchie. They get underway at 7.00am local time (12.00am ET).

Below are the tee times for the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

Local Time (ET)

1ST TEE

(Groups on course restart from required hole)

6:30am (11:30pm): Darius van Driel, Angel Ayora (thru six)

Darius van Driel, Angel Ayora (thru six) 6:30am (11:30pm): Romain Langasque, Casey Jarvis (thru five)

Romain Langasque, Casey Jarvis (thru five) 6:30am (11:30pm): Jamie Rutherford, Brandon Stone, James Morrison (thru four)

Jamie Rutherford, Brandon Stone, James Morrison (thru four) 6:30am (11:30pm): Justin Walters, Haydn Porteous, Jonathan Broomhead (thru three)

Justin Walters, Haydn Porteous, Jonathan Broomhead (thru three) 6:30am (11:30pm): Jacob Skov Olesen, Ockie Strydom, Calum Hill (thru two)

Jacob Skov Olesen, Ockie Strydom, Calum Hill (thru two) 6:30am (11:30pm): Marcus Armitage, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester (thru one)

Marcus Armitage, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester (thru one) 6:30am (11:30pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Pierre Viallaniex, Samuel Simpson (thru one)

Aldrich Potgieter, Pierre Viallaniex, Samuel Simpson (thru one) 6:30am (11:30pm): Mikael Lindberg, Oliver Lindell, Shaun Norris

Mikael Lindberg, Oliver Lindell, Shaun Norris 6:30am (11:30pm): Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Marcel Schneider, Andrea Pavan

Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Marcel Schneider, Andrea Pavan 6:40am (11:40pm): Antoine Rozner, Karabo Mokoena, Dylan Frittelli

Antoine Rozner, Karabo Mokoena, Dylan Frittelli 6:50am (11:50pm): Thriston Lawrence, Joel Girrbach, Louis Oosthuizen

Thriston Lawrence, Joel Girrbach, Louis Oosthuizen 7:00am (12:00am): Christiaan Burke, Daniel van Tonder, JC Ritchie

Christiaan Burke, Daniel van Tonder, JC Ritchie 7:10am (12:10am): Oliver Bekker, Michael Hollick, Branden Grace

Oliver Bekker, Michael Hollick, Branden Grace 7:20am (12:20am): John Parry, Jayden Schaper, Eugenio Chacarra

10TH TEE

(Groups on course restart from required hole)