Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025 Final Round Tee Times
The tournament has been reduced to 54 holes, with the third round resuming as the Royal Johannesburg concludes
There was frustration on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship when heavy rain led to the abandonment of play, with the third round far from complete.
As a result, the tournament has been reduced to 54 holes, with the third round counting as the final round, which resumes on Sunday.
Some players are yet to get their final rounds underway, including leader Eugenio Chacarra. He has a two-shot advantage overnight at 15-under, with local star Jayden Schaper his closest rival.
The pair are grouped with John Parry, with the three getting started at 7.20am local time (12.20am ET) from the first tee.
A trio of South Africans, Oliver Bekker, Michael Hollick and LIV Golfer Branden Grace, are in the penultimate group from the first tee, with Grace three back of the lead and his playing partners four. They begin at 7.10am local time (12.10am ET).
More local players also remain in contention, including Christiaan Burke, Daniel van Tonder and JC Ritchie. They get underway at 7.00am local time (12.00am ET).
Below are the tee times for the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
Local Time (ET)
1ST TEE
(Groups on course restart from required hole)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Darius van Driel, Angel Ayora (thru six)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Romain Langasque, Casey Jarvis (thru five)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Jamie Rutherford, Brandon Stone, James Morrison (thru four)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Justin Walters, Haydn Porteous, Jonathan Broomhead (thru three)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Jacob Skov Olesen, Ockie Strydom, Calum Hill (thru two)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Marcus Armitage, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester (thru one)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Pierre Viallaniex, Samuel Simpson (thru one)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Mikael Lindberg, Oliver Lindell, Shaun Norris
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Marcel Schneider, Andrea Pavan
- 6:40am (11:40pm): Antoine Rozner, Karabo Mokoena, Dylan Frittelli
- 6:50am (11:50pm): Thriston Lawrence, Joel Girrbach, Louis Oosthuizen
- 7:00am (12:00am): Christiaan Burke, Daniel van Tonder, JC Ritchie
- 7:10am (12:10am): Oliver Bekker, Michael Hollick, Branden Grace
- 7:20am (12:20am): John Parry, Jayden Schaper, Eugenio Chacarra
10TH TEE
(Groups on course restart from required hole)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Hennie Du Plessis, Benjamin Follett-Smith, Niklas Lemke (thru four)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Junghwan Lee, Herman Loubser, Jeff Winther (thru four)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Martin Couvra, Nacho Elvira, Jaco Prinsloo (thru three)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Luke Brown, Daniel Young, Aaron Cockerill (thru two)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): David Ravetto, Kieran Vincent, MJ Viljoen (thru two)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Hugo Townsend, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Ben Schmidt (thru one)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Jorge Campillo, JJ Senekal, Marcel Siem (thru one)
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Ryggs Johnston, Yurav Premlall, Manuel Elvira
- 6:30am (11:30pm): Zander Lombard, Ruan Korb, Luis Carrera
- 6:40am (11:40pm): Nathan Kimsey, Alejandro Del Rey, Pablo Larrazabal
- 6:50am (11:50pm): Jaco Ahlers, Stuart Krog, Dan Bradbury
- 7:00am (12:00am): Dean Germishuys, Daniel Cronje, Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- 7:10am (12:10am): Daniel Bennett, Sebastian Garcia, Altin van der Merwe
