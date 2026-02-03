8 Big Names Missing The 2026 WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open is the best-attended event on the PGA Tour and one of the circuit's most celebrated tournaments, but its lack of Signature Event status means it often struggles to secure the strongest of fields.

The tournament is also in a tricky spot right before two Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

Luckily for the fans at TPC Scottsdale this week, they'll be able to get a glimpse of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to the Phoenix Open as a two-time champion. In fact, it was here where Scheffler won his maiden PGA Tour title in 2022, before he successfully defended his crown in 2023 as reigning Masters champion.

Other star names in the field this week include another two-time winner, Brooks Koepka, who makes his second start of his PGA Tour return along with the likes of Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama (another two-time champion), Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland, JJ Spaun, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

So, which big names are missing the 2026 WM Phoenix Open? Let's take a look...

Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.2 played in both the Dubai Invitational and Dubai Desert Classic to start his year, and US fans have to wait until Pebble Beach next week for his first PGA Tour appearance of 2026.

The Masters champion last teed it up in Scottsdale in 2023 when the event had Signature status. He finished T32nd that week in only his second ever start in the tournament after his debut in 2021, when he finished T13th.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tommy Fleetwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.4 Tommy Fleetwood is another big name we're not surprised to see missing this week's tournament as he has only ever played in one Phoenix Open, in 2023.

That was its big $20m Signature Event year and he didn't fare well with a missed cut.

Like McIlroy, we can expect to see him at Pebble Beach and Riviera later this month.

Justin Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose is taking the week off after winning his 13th PGA Tour title last week at Torrey Pines, choosing to once again miss this event having not played it since 2010.

Reports state he flew straight back to England on Sunday evening and will likely head back over the Atlantic next week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He won at Pebble Beach in 2023 and was T3rd last year so will be among the favorites once again.

Robert MacIntyre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre is another big name sitting out this week's tournament, but he has a very good excuse after just become a father for the first time.

He and his partner Shannon welcomed Findlay MacIntyre into the world in late January.

He finished an impressive T6th in Phoenix last year courtesy of four rounds in the 60s after missing the cut in 2024. He may well tee it up at Pebble Beach next week, although another week at home with his son wouldn't be a surprise either.

Justin Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Thomas is another world top-10 player not in the field this week, with the two-time Major winner currently rehabbing a microdiscectomy surgery in November after an MRI scan showed he had an issue with a disc in his back.

"I’m not putting any tournament on the calendar or specific time for returning," he said.

"While I will miss some events in the beginning of 2026, I want to be very smart and patient in letting my disc fully heal so it isn’t an issue again."

Thomas was seen hitting shots prior to Atlanta Drive's TGL match on Monday, so it seems like he will be ready to return to pro golf fairly soon.

Ludvig Aberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been a difficult start to 2026 for Ludvig Aberg, who withdrew from the American Express third round with illness and then missed the cut by nine strokes last week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The Ryder Cup star will be hoping to return next week at Pebble Beach before his title defense at the Genesis Invitational later this month.

Russell Henley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell Henley is yet another world top-10 player not in the field this week.

The World No.5 last teed it up in this tournament in 2023, which resulted in a missed cut after playing in it every year since 2013.

He has played twice so far in 2026 at the Sony Open and The American Express, finishing T19th and T8th respectively.

Keegan Bradley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup captain misses the Phoenix Open for the second successive year.

Like a number of big names, Bradley last played it back in 2023 when it had Signature Event status, securing a T20th finish.

Bradley hadn't missed a WM Phoenix Open since 2012, claiming six top 25s and missing two cuts in 2017 and 2014.