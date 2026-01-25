6 Big Names And Notables To Miss The American Express Cut

One of the strongest American Express fields in recent memory has been competing in a birdie battle across three of La Quinta's best courses this week, and the final round should be a real thriller.

Outright leader Si Woo Kim has reached 22-under and holds a one-stroke advantage over World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and 18-year-old Blades Brown, with the trio all perfectly capable of closing the deal on Sunday.

However, there are a number of former challengers who will no longer have the chance to contend for their latest PGA Tour title after suffering a disappointing few days in California.

The American Express cut arrives after three rounds, by which time each player has made the trip around the Pete Dye Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

Below is a list of big names and notable pros who will not be collecting any of the American Express' $9.2 million prize purse after failing to reach the 11-under cut line.

TONY FINAU -9 (68, 68, 71)

Tony Finau opened up with two rounds of 68 to give himself a decent chance of collecting some prize money come Sunday evening, but a disappointing 71 on Saturday put paid to that idea.

The American - who recently signed with Michael Jordan's golf brand - has now missed both cuts in 2026 after failing to make it past Friday at the Sony Open last week.

JUSTIN ROSE -8 (72, 63, 73)

Justin Rose endured a really strange week at The American Express thanks to two highly frustrating rounds and one electric one.

The Englishman fired a level-par score at La Quinta Country Club before going out in 30 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday and coming back in only 33.

His Saturday round at the Stadium Course was another tough outing, though, with a double-bogey five at the par-3 17th proving to be the final nail in the proverbial coffin.

This now marks Rose's first missed cut since the US Open last year - a run of eight events that also included a memorable win at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

BRIAN HARMAN -7 (73, 67, 69)

Brian Harman's troubles can probably be traced back to just after the midway point of his opening round at the Stadium Course - which has proved to be the toughest layout on the circuit this week.

The left-hander had gone out in two-under but consecutive double-bogeys put him behind the eight ball, and it was a position he never really recovered from despite rounds of 67 and 69 thereafter.

SEPP STRAKA -2 (72, 74, 68)

Sepp Straka won The American Express 12 months ago, but the defence of his title was quite underwhelming, it has to be said.

The Austrian went out in level par around La Quinta CC but then struggled around the easier of the three courses - the Nicklaus Tournament Course - and posted a two-over 74 which almost ended his chances of playing Sunday there and then.

Even an impressive 68 on Saturday at the Stadium Course wasn't enough to prevent the 32-year-old missing the cut in his first start of 2026.

MICHAEL BLOCK -2 (73, 70, 71)

Michael Block, the man who shot to fame at the 2023 PGA Championship, was making his latest PGA Tour start at The American Express after winning the Southern California PGA Championship last year.

However, in his sixth start at this event, Block continued his record of having never qualified for Sunday's final round after three middling scores in La Quinta, California.

The 49-year-old - who recently signed with Malbon - made a rough start at the Stadium Course before posting his only sub-par round of the week around La Quinta Country Club.

AKSHAY BHATIA -1 (68, 69, 78)

Akshay Bhatia was on track to have a chance of making Sunday following a round of 68 (-4) at La Quinta Country Club and 69 (-3) at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, but a simply disastrous (+6) 78 at the Stadium Course on Saturday ended his chances.

The left-hander carded a double-bogey, a triple-bogey and a quadruple-bogey on Saturday, with the latter pair of mistakes arriving either side of the turn. As a result, the four birdies on the front side were eradicated and Bhatia also missed the cut in his maiden start of the year.