Scott and Every seek hat-tricks at Bay Hill
The PGA Tour remains in Florida this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational
-
Superb Scott comeback secures Cadillac
Adam won for a second straight week in Florida and moved to World No. 6
By Fergus Bisset •
-
-
Scott holds off Garcia for Classic win
The Australian won the Honda Classic at PGA National by a single shot
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Bubba wins after eventful week at Riviera
Bubba passed a kidney stone, met Justin Bieber, appeared on a TV show... and won
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Thomas continues PGA Tour youth movement
Just Thomas is third straight PGA Tour winner under the age of 24
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Australia to host 2016 World Cup of Golf
The state of Victoria will host its second consecutive World Cup
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Presidents Cup in 2019 to be held in Australia
The host club has yet to be decided but in will be in Victoria
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial preview
Can Jordan Spieth win a tournament in his home state?
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Masters Green Jacket winners' fashion hits and misses
How do you match that Green Jacket with a complementary golf outfit?
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Adam Scott hoping for fast USPGA Championship start
World Number Two Adam Scott believes low scoring will be the order of the day when the USPGA Championship gets underway at Valhalla Golf Club tomorrow
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Adam Scott rues rough Open Championship draw
By Neil Tappin •
-
Adam Scott Learning From Greg Norman Ahead of Open Championship
By Golf Monthly •
-
Adam Scott upbeat ahead of US Open
Adam Scott is full of confidence heading into the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 following a fruitful month
By Mike Smith •
-
Adam Scott wins 2014 Crowne Plaza Invitational
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
-
Adam Scott wins Crowne Plaza Invitational
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Adam Scott: Journey to World Number One
Last Monday Adam Scott became the 17th person to be crowned Golf World Number One. Golf Monthly looks at Scott's journey to this title from the past year.
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
-
Adam Scott becomes Golf World Number One
By Tom Clarke •
-
Masters reflections: Adam Scott’s winning putt
Adam Scott reflects on holing the winning putt in a play-off against Angel Cabrera in the 2013 Masters at Augusta National
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Adam Scott wins US Masters
Adam Scott beat Angel Cabrera on the second extra play-off hole at Augusta National to claim his first major championship and become the first Australian winner of the Masters
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Adam Scott wins The Barclays
Australia's Adam Scott fired a closing round of 66 to win The Barclays at Liberty National Golf Club by a single stroke from a group of four players, including Tiger Woods.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Open Championship 2013 blog: Adam Scott at the Final Round
Robin Barwick takes a look at Adam Scott's performance during the Final Round at The Open Championship
By Robin Barwick •
-
Open Championship 2013 blog: Adam Scott
In this Open Championship 2013 blog Robin Barwick takes a look at Adam Scott
By Robin Barwick •
-
Adam Scott focused ahead of US Open
Adam Scott has set his sights on winning more majors as he prepares for the 113th US Open at Merion Golf Club this week
By Lewis Pacelli •
-
Adam Scott: what's in the bag
Adam Scott won his first major championship at the Masters using Titleist and FootJoy equipment
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Adam Scott leaps back onto leaderboard
Robin Barwick reports from Kiawah Island and the USPGA Championship 2012
By Robin Barwick •
-
Adam Scott enjoys quiet time at Royal Lytham
Australian Adam Scott has flown somewhat under the radar so far this Open Championship, but Robin Barwick discovers he is certainly putting in a great deal of practise before the first round on Thursday
By Robin Barwick •
-
Adam Scott relishing Masters test
Australian Adam Scott is quietly confident ahead of the 2012 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia
By Golf Monthly •
-
Adam Scott prepared to take leading Presidents role
Exclusive interview with Adam Scott prior to the Presidents Cup. Robin Barwick reports
By Robin Barwick •
-
Adam Scott - Play like a Bulldog
Adam Scott is looking ahead to this week's USPGA Championship and will hope to make it two tour victories in as many weeks
By Golf Monthly •
-
Adam Scott wins WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Australia’s Adam Scott won the WGC – Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron Ohio by four shots from England’s Luke Donald and Rickie Fowler of the USA.
By Fergus Bisset •