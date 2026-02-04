It's The Hardest Format And Also The Worst By Far – Why I'm Not A Fan Of Foursomes Golf

Golf is a game that can be played in a variety of different formats, which is why it's one of the many reasons we love it.

Whether it's a fun-filled Texas Scramble, or a traditional 18-hole stroke play event, there's always a unique way of playing this great game.

However, one format that I've never been a fan of, and I feel shouldn't be played, especially when it comes to club matches, is foursomes.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

For those who don't know, foursomes is an alternate shot format whereby one player tees off on odd-numbered holes and the other even-numbered. From there, the player who hits the drive stands back and lets their playing partner hit the next shot, with this process repeating until the golf ball is in the hole.

It's a traditional format and seen in the likes of the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, where teamwork is of the essence in order to succeed... For me, though, it's a format that I don't really enjoy, despite having success at it.

Firstly, let's address the elephant in the room... it's half a round of golf.

Instead of hitting around 70 shots, you're now only hitting 35. That bush your playing partner just drove it into now isn't his problem, it's yours.

What's that, you've just bombed your drive 300 yards down the middle and want to hit the approach shot? Tough, you can't. Stand-still buddy and watch your playing partner set up to hit what should be your golf ball.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Club matches

For 2026, our club's scratch match fixtures have been released and, when it comes to format, teams can decide whether they play four-balls or foursomes. In total, I would say it's split 65-35 in the former's favour, but it just so happens that, for this season, the majority of our away matches fall under the latter.

I know the point of golf is to play as little of it as possible, but when the only round you're able to play at the weekend is essentially nine holes, do you really think that's enjoyable or sufficient?

This has caused some squabbles in the group chat, primarily because most of them have a wife/partner or young families, and don't want to travel an hour away for their only round of golf to be nine holes.

In fact, that's if the match even gets to the 18th hole.

That is another thing. If your playing partner is having a horror day, and striking the ball off the planet, the match could be done by 12 holes. At least with four-balls, you have the chance to be the difference-maker, you're not having to watch your partner's demise and be forced to chip out from all sorts of places.

(Image credit: Future)

People will say it's the most traditional form of golf, but it just isn't. If you want the most traditional form, why not use hickory clubs and golf balls filled with feathers? Why not make every single tournament just 18 holes of stroke play?

I think many people will disagree with this take, but I really don't see the appeal of foursomes. For me, it's the worst format in golf. Okay, it might be one of the most skillful, but what's the appeal in playing just half a round at a golf course?