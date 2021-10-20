Open Championship

The Open Championship 2021 Dates: 15-18 July 2021 Venue: Royal St George's Golf Club The 149th playing of The Open Championship will be played at Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent. It is the first time since Darren Clarke's memorable victory in 2011 that The Open has returned to Royal St George's. This will be the 15th time the Championship will be played here. Former World Number One Dustin Johnson was tied second in 2011, alongside fellow American Phil Mickelson. Mickelson had four bogeys on the back nine, as Johnson double bogeyed 14 and would bogey the last as Clarke won by three shots. Shane Lowry produced a career-best performance to take the Claret Jug in his homeland in 2019's tournament. The Irishman's win propelled him into the top 20 of the World Rankings. Records: Aggregate Score: 264 Henrik Stenson (2016) Score to Par: -20 Henrik Stenson (2016) Hosting Record:  St Andrews (29) Oldest Winner: Old Tom Morris - 46 years, 102 days. (1867) Most Victories: Harry Vardon (1896,1898,1899,1093,1911, 1914).

