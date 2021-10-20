Open Championship
The Open Championship 2021 Dates: 15-18 July 2021 Venue: Royal St George’s Golf Club Open Championship 2021 Posts - Quick Links Open Championship Leaderboard Open Championship Prize Money Open Championship Weather Forecast Open Championship Betting Tips Royal St George's Course Review Open Championship TV Coverage Open Championship Tee Times The 149th playing of The Open Championship will be played at Royal St George’s in Sandwich, Kent. It is the first time since Darren Clarke’s memorable victory in 2011 that The Open has returned to Royal St George’s. This will be the 15th time the Championship will be played here. Former World Number One Dustin Johnson was tied second in 2011, alongside fellow American Phil Mickelson. Mickelson had four bogeys on the back nine, as Johnson double bogeyed 14 and would bogey the last as Clarke won by three shots. Shane Lowry produced a career-best performance to take the Claret Jug in his homeland in 2019's tournament. The Irishman’s win propelled him into the top 20 of the World Rankings. Records: Aggregate Score: 264 Henrik Stenson (2016) Score to Par: -20 Henrik Stenson (2016) Hosting Record: St Andrews (29) Oldest Winner: Old Tom Morris - 46 years, 102 days. (1867) Most Victories: Harry Vardon (1896,1898,1899,1093,1911, 1914). Open Championship 2021 Posts - Quick Links Open Championship Leaderboard Open Championship Prize Money Open Championship Weather Forecast Open Championship Betting Tips Royal St George's Course Review Open Championship TV Coverage Open Championship Tee Times
Latest
Morikawa Gets Open Crowd To Sing Happy Birthday To Caddie
The Open crowd were in fine voice to help J.J Jakovac celebrate his 39th birthday.
-
Collin Morikawa: "I Can Get A Lot Better"
After winning the 149th Open, Collin Morikawa delivered an ominous message, saying: "I can get a lot better"
By Andy Wright •
-
"Is There Something I Can Break?" - Jordan Spieth After Third Round Finish
"Is There Something I Can Break?" - Jordan Spieth After Third Round Finish
By Matt Cradock •
-
Social Media Reacts To Collin Morikawa's Open Victory
Check out social media's reaction to Morikawa's historic victory.
By Dan Parker •
-
Marvellous Morikawa Makes History By Winning The 149th Open
The 24-year-old fired a final-round 66 to win The 149th Open Championship
By Andy Wright •
-
What Would You Shoot Around Royal St George’s?
Here's what our forum members said...
By Mark Townsend •
-
"I Make Too Many Mistakes" - McIlroy Major Drought Continues
The Northern Irishman made 17 birdies at this year's Open but too many bogeys ultimately cost him a chance of contending
By Elliott Heath •
-
Matthias Schmid Wins Silver Medal As Open's Low Amateur
The German has won the Silver Medal for low amateur at The 149th Open
By Andy Wright •
-
Lee Westwood Breaks Major Championship Record
The Englishman has become the man with the most Major appearances without winning one
By Elliott Heath •
-
R&A "Deeply Disturbed" After Transgender PGA Pro Abuse At The Open
The R&A has responded after PGA Pro Alison Perkins received abuse whilst working in the spectator village
By Elliott Heath •