How To Watch LIV Golf Promotions 2026: TV Coverage, Free Streaming In UK & Canada

Eighty players are teeing it up at the LIV Golf Promotions in an effort to win one of the LIV Golf League tour cards for 2026 awarded to the top three finishers.

LIV Golf Promotions key information • Dates: January 8-11, 2026 • Venue: Black Diamond Ranch, Lecanto, Florida • TV Channel: Fox Sports (US) • Free Streams: DAZN (UK, Canada) | 7plus (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN

In addition to the three wild cards, In addition, the top 10 (and ties) will receive exemptions into International Series events on the Asian Tour.

LIV Golf League 2026 will feature 57 players, organised into 13 teams of four, plus a further five wild card players. Wild Cards will be awarded to top three finishers at LIV Golf Promotions.

Anthony Kim is the biggest name involved. After 12 years away from professional golf, the 40-year-old former American Ryder Cupper returned to competitive professional golf in last season’s LIV Golf League.

Another former Ryder Cup player in the field is Chris Wood. The 38-year-old Englishman has won twice on the DP World Tour.

Other former winners on the DP World Tour teeing it up are 35-year-old Alex Levy, and 34-year-olds Tom Lewis and Lucas Bjerregaard.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch LIV Golf Promotions online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch LIV Golf Promotions for free

You can watch LIV Golf Promotions for free in many countries, including the UK, Canada, and Australia.

In the UK, Canada, and select other locations, sports streaming platform DAZN is opening up the tournament free of charge. You need to register an account but you won't need a paid subscription to tune in.

Over in Australia, Channel 7 and 7Plus has the action.

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to Watch LIV Golf Promotions 2026 in the US

Fox Sports has the rights to show LIV Golf League in the US. Fox Sports will show live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3, starting at 10am (ET) each day.

Alternatively, you can stream LIV Golf Promotions on the LIV Golf app – a single event pass costs $8.99 or you can get a season pass for $59.99.

How to Watch LIV Golf Promotions in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch all the LIV Golf Promotions action live and for free on DAZN. As in the US, coverage begins on day two of the tournament.

How to watch LIV Golf Promotions in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch all the LIV Golf Promotions action live and for free on DAZN.

How to watch LIV Golf Promotions in Australia

Channel Seven has the rights to the 2026 LIV Golf League. Golf fans in Australia can follow all the action from Florida for free on the streaming service 7plus.

LIV Golf Promotions TV schedule

Friday 9th January: 10am-3pm (Fox Sports 2)

Saturday 10th January: 10am-2pm (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday 11th January; 10am-3pm (Fox Sports 1)

LIV Golf Promotions: Format

LIV Golf Promotions takes place over four days, each day involving 18 holes of strokeplay. It is an eliminator played in three distinct shootout stages.

Round 1: The 1st stage is on Thursday when 61 golfers will compete, with the top 20 (and ties) qualifying for Friday’s stage two.

Round 2: On Friday at least 39 golfers – the qualifiers from Thursday plus 19 who received a bye into round 2 – play another 18-hole strokeplay event. The top 20 (and ties) from this will qualify for the weekend rounds.

Rounds 3 & 4: On Saturday and Sunday Rounds 3 and 4 will take place. All players start on level par and a 36-hole strokeplay is played.



The winner receives $200,000, second place gets $150,000 and $100,000 is awarded for third place with these three awarded the wild cards. The top 10 (and ties) receive full exemption to the 2026 International Series on the Asian Tour.