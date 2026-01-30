How to watch Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return: TV & Streaming Details For The Farmers Insurance Open

Five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka makes his return to the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines and Golf Monthly is here with all the information on how to watch the Farmers Insurance Open.

Farmers Insurance Open key information • Dates: January 29-February 1, 2026 • Venue: Torrey Pines, San Diego, California, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Justin Rose shot a 10-under-par 62, with 10 birdies around the North Course to lead by one shot from Justin Lower after the first round. Scoring was lower on the North Course, and the highest on the leaderboard from those who started on the South Course is Seamus Power who carded a seven-under 65 for a share of fifth place.

Max Greyserman and Hideki Matsuyama ened the round in joint third place, on 8 under.

Brooks Koepka, on his return to the PGA Tour, went round the South Course in 73 and is tied in 101st afer the opening day.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Farmers Insurance Open online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Farmers Insurance Open is spread across ESPN and the Golf Channel.

For the first time in 20 years, ESPN will be showing coverage of a PGA Tour event outside of the Majors on its flagship channel. Only the first two days are being covered. The ESPN+ streaming platform will carry those broadcasts as well as the usual PGA Tour Live multi-feed stream offering on all four days.

The Golf Channel will be showing action from all four days of the Farmers Insurance Open. No cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV or Sling.

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Hero World Challenge on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch the Farmers Insurance Open in Canada

The Farmers Insurance Open will be shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. The Golf Channel will show Thursday and Friday's play and the early play on the weekend. TSN will show the later action on both Saturday and Sunday, when the leaders will be on the course. CTV2 will also show some of the weekend's play.

How to watch the Farmers Insurance Open in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Farmers Insurance Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Watch Farmers Insurance Open from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Selected Tee Times: Second Round

Times in ET (GMT).

12.10pm (5.10pm): Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Lanto Griffin - South Course

Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Lanto Griffin - South Course 12.32pm (5.32pm): Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day - South Course

Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day - South Course 12.32pm (5.32pm): Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay on North Course

Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay on North Course 12.43pm (5.43pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott on South Course

Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott on South Course 1.16pm (6.16pm): Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower on South Course

Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower on South Course 1.16pm (6.16pm): Doug Ghim, Max Greyserman, Mac Meissner on South Course

Doug Ghim, Max Greyserman, Mac Meissner on South Course 1.38pm (6.38pm): Ludvig Åberg, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa on North Course

Ludvig Åberg, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa on North Course 1.49pm (6.49pm): Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Harris English on North Course

Farmers Insurance Open: Preview

Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour action at the Farmers Insurance Open after his defection from LIV Golf. But this tournament is not one at which the five-time Major champion has historically done well, only making the cut once previously.

Xander Schauffele will make his first tour start of the year. The world number six's last outing was last year’s Baycurrent Classic, which he won.

He is one of ten golfers in the world top 20 who will be teeing it up. The others are JJ Spaun, Justin Rose, Harris English, Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg and Cameron Young.

Defending champion Harris English is looking to be the first man to win successive Farmers Insurance Opens since Tiger Woods won four consecutive events from 2005. Woods won this event seven times in all.

Golfers play a round each over Torrey Pines’ North and South courses, then a cut is made and the final two rounds are played on the South Course.

This tournament started life in 1952 as the San Diego Open. In 1954 Gene Littler won it as an amateur. As he was ineligible for prize money, he was given a five-piece tea set instead for his victory. This year’s winner gets $1,728,000.

Farmers Insurance Open TV Schedule

Friday 30th January - Round Two:

US (ET): Noon-3pm (ESPN, Hulu, Disney+), 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 5pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf); 5.30pm-7.30pm & 10.30pm–12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Saturday: 4am-11am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 3pm-7pm (Golf Channel)



Saturday 31st January - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (CBS, Paramount+)

UK (GMT): 4pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf); 10.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Sunday: 3am-10.30am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm (TSN5)



Sunday 1st February - Round Four:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS, Paramount+)

UK (GMT): 3.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf); 8.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Monday: 2.30am-10am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 11.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN3)