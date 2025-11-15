DP World Tour Championship 2025 Final Round Tee Times
We're in for a thrilling final round of the DP World Tour season in Dubai, with Rory McIlroy closing in on glory
There is just one more day of the DP World Tour season remaining, with various things on the line for a host of players.
After three rounds of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Neergaard Petersen lead the way by one on 13-under.
McIlroy's third round of 68 means he is closing in on his seventh career Race to Dubai title, with only Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton able to catch him.
With Penge T36 overnight and Hatton T3, just one behind the leaders, the LIV Golfer looks the most likely to spoil McIlroy's party.
However, nothing less than a win will suffice for Hatton, while even that won't be enough unless McIlroy finishes lower than a two-way tie for eighth.
As a result, the Northern Irishman will be confident he can close out the contest on Sunday.
Elsewhere, there are other huge incentives for the players. For example, the winner will receive prize money of $3m.
There are also 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs for non-exempt players in the highest finishing positions of the Race to Dubai rankings.
Ahead of the tournament, Neergaard-Petersen was not in one of the positions for a card, but he now stands just 18 holes from claiming one.
With all that at stake, we're in for an absorbing final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course, with the action getting started at 7.30am local time.
Neergaard-Petersen and McIlroy are the last to head out, with a tee time of 11.55am local time.
Here are all the tee times for the final round of the DP World Tour Championship.
DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
Local Time (ET)
- 7:30am (10:30pm) - Nachi Elvira, Shaun Norris
- 7:40am (10:40pm) - Martin Couvra, Aaron Rai
- 7:50am (10:50pm) - Eugenio Chacarra, Jorge Campillo
- 8:00am (11:00pm) - Joost Luiten, Joakim Lagergren
- 8:10am (11:10pm) - Richard Mansell, Elvis Smylie
- 8:20am (11:20pm) - Matthew Jordan, Callum Hill
- 8:30am (11:30pm) - Oliver Lindell, Connor Syme
- 8:45am (11:45pm) - Kristoffer Reitan, Ewen Ferguson
- 8:55am (11:55pm) - Marco Penge, Grant Forrest
- 9:05am (12:05am) - Andy Sullivan, Michael Kim
- 9:15am (12:15am) - Jacques Kruyswijk, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 9:25am (12:25am) - Marcus Armitage, Patrick Reed
- 9:35am (12:35am) - Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Kazuma Kabori
- 9:45am (12:45am) - Tom McKibbib, Adrien Saddier
- 10:00am (1:am) - Daniel Brown, Johannes Veerman
- 10:10am (1:10am) - Jordan Smith, Alex Noren
- 10:20am (1:20am) - John Parry, Keita Nakajima
- 10:30am (1:30am) - Jayden Schaper, Daniel Hillier
- 10:40am (1:40am) - Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:50am (1:50am) - Thriston Lawrence, Haotong Li
- 11:05am (2:05am) - Jacob Skov Olesen, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:15am (2:15am) - Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg
- 11:25am (1:25am) - Laurie Canter, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:35am (2:35am) - Tyrrell Hatton, Angel Ayora
- 11:45am (2:45am) - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 11:55am (2:55am) - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Rory McIlroy
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
