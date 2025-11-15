DP World Tour Championship 2025 Final Round Tee Times

There is just one more day of the DP World Tour season remaining, with various things on the line for a host of players.

After three rounds of the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Neergaard Petersen lead the way by one on 13-under.

McIlroy's third round of 68 means he is closing in on his seventh career Race to Dubai title, with only Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton able to catch him.

With Penge T36 overnight and Hatton T3, just one behind the leaders, the LIV Golfer looks the most likely to spoil McIlroy's party.

However, nothing less than a win will suffice for Hatton, while even that won't be enough unless McIlroy finishes lower than a two-way tie for eighth.

Tyrell Hatton can still beat Rory McIlroy to the Race to Dubai title (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, the Northern Irishman will be confident he can close out the contest on Sunday.

Elsewhere, there are other huge incentives for the players. For example, the winner will receive prize money of $3m.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are also 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs for non-exempt players in the highest finishing positions of the Race to Dubai rankings.

Ahead of the tournament, Neergaard-Petersen was not in one of the positions for a card, but he now stands just 18 holes from claiming one.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen shares the lead with McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

With all that at stake, we're in for an absorbing final round at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course, with the action getting started at 7.30am local time.

Neergaard-Petersen and McIlroy are the last to head out, with a tee time of 11.55am local time.

Here are all the tee times for the final round of the DP World Tour Championship.

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

Local Time (ET)