The Story Behind Callaway’s Special 150th Open Tour Bag

Most golf fans will be familiar with the special edition golf bags given by the likes of Callaway and TaylorMade to their staff players for the Majors. Usually these eye-catching golf bags feature unique designs to celebrate the golf course, the local area and the history of the event being played. For the 150th Open Championship however, Callaway has taken a slightly different approach.

Working alongside the Links Trust, the brand gave the pupils of two St Andrews schools, Madras College and St Leonards, the opportunity to design their Special Edition Major Staff Bag. The likes of Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Sam Burns will now step onto the Old Course this week using the winning entry from Iona Turner.

Here is the winning entry from Iona Turner the Callaway staff players will be using this week (Image credit: Future)

As you can see, it’s a vibrant depiction of her hometown. The main panel features the colourful buildings of the Harbour and in the foreground is the iconic Swilcan Bridge.

Some of the other design elements are: a bagpipe player on the headcovers, Nessie in the Swilcan Burn, a hand drawn St Andrews Links logo and a thistle on the zips. Callaway has also added Old Tom Morris tartan to the pocket linings.

Challenge winner Iona Turner with Callaway staff professionals Matthew Jordan, Danny Willett, Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee. (Image credit: Future)

What’s more, for those planning to come to St Andrews this week, some of the other competition entries are on show throughout the town. Callaway has created a series of sculptures using designs from other pupils to celebrate the creativity of the St Andrews school children.

(Image credit: Callaway )

Called The Big Bag Trail, there is an app to download that takes you on a walking tour of the town to see 10 other unique golf bag sculptures. After the Open, these Trail Bags will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and Scottish Sports Futures. To find out more download The Big Bag Trail app on Apple devices (opens in new tab)and on Android devices.