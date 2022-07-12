The Story Behind Callaway’s Special 150th Open Tour Bag
Here we take a look at the unique story behind Callaway’s special 150th Open tour bag
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Most golf fans will be familiar with the special edition golf bags given by the likes of Callaway and TaylorMade to their staff players for the Majors. Usually these eye-catching golf bags feature unique designs to celebrate the golf course, the local area and the history of the event being played. For the 150th Open Championship however, Callaway has taken a slightly different approach.
Working alongside the Links Trust, the brand gave the pupils of two St Andrews schools, Madras College and St Leonards, the opportunity to design their Special Edition Major Staff Bag. The likes of Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Sam Burns will now step onto the Old Course this week using the winning entry from Iona Turner.
As you can see, it’s a vibrant depiction of her hometown. The main panel features the colourful buildings of the Harbour and in the foreground is the iconic Swilcan Bridge.
Some of the other design elements are: a bagpipe player on the headcovers, Nessie in the Swilcan Burn, a hand drawn St Andrews Links logo and a thistle on the zips. Callaway has also added Old Tom Morris tartan to the pocket linings.
What’s more, for those planning to come to St Andrews this week, some of the other competition entries are on show throughout the town. Callaway has created a series of sculptures using designs from other pupils to celebrate the creativity of the St Andrews school children.
Called The Big Bag Trail, there is an app to download that takes you on a walking tour of the town to see 10 other unique golf bag sculptures. After the Open, these Trail Bags will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and Scottish Sports Futures. To find out more download The Big Bag Trail app on Apple devices (opens in new tab)and on Android devices.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
-
'My Problem Is I Can't Walk' - Trevino Reveals Tiger's Open Concerns
The pair played together during the R&A Celebration of Champions on Monday
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
‘I Supported That Decision’ – Rory McIlroy On Greg Norman Exclusion
In his pre-Open press conference Rory McIlroy said he thought it was right for Greg Norman to be excluded from the 150th Open celebrations.
By Fergus Bisset • Published