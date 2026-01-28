Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times: Round One And Two

The PGA Tour remains on the West Coast this week, as the circuit heads to the iconic Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.

A tournament dominated by Tiger Woods in the past, a number of big players will tee it up at the venue's North and South courses, which are notoriously among the longest and toughest on the calendar.

Woods claimed seven Farmers Insurance Open victories at Torrey Pines, as well as the 2008 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming into the week, the biggest story surrounds five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, who is making his return to the PGA Tour having previously been a part of the LIV Golf League since 2022.

Teeing it up in a PGA Tour event for the first time in nearly four years, he is the first notable player to jump back to the circuit after plying his trade on LIV Golf, with Koepka doing-so under the Returning Member Program.

He will be part of the marquee group that includes Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa. The trio tee off at 12.32pm (ET) on the South Course's first tee on Thursday and at 1.38pm on the North Course's 10th tee on Friday.

Koepka during his practice round on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another notable teeing it up at the Farmers Insurance Open is Marco Penge, who begins his rookie PGA Tour season following an incredible 2025 on the DP World Tour that included three victories.

Having signed with PXG at the start of the season, Penge is yet to tee it up in a PGA Tour tournament for 2026 as he battled illness.

The Englishman will feature at Torrey Pines, though, where he will tee off at 1.49pm on the South Course alongside Tony Finau and Alex Noren, as well as 12.43pm on the North Course on Friday..

Penge speaks to the media ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open (Image credit: PGA TOUR)

Among the notable groupings over the first two days are Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun and defending champion Harris English (12.43pm South Course & 1.49pm North Course), as well as the Major winning trio of Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day (1.38pm North Course & 12.32pm South Course).

Sony Open in Hawaii winner, Chris Gotterup, is alongside Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott at 1.49pm and 12.43pm, while Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia and Patrick Cantlay is another group to look out for at 1.38pm and 12.32pm.

Check out the full tee times for round one and two of the Farmers Insurance Open below...

Farmers Insurance Open Round One Tee Times

Torrey Pines South Course - 1st Hole

ET (GMT)

12.10pm (5.10pm): Chad Ramey, Denny McCarthy, Michael Thorbjornsen

Chad Ramey, Denny McCarthy, Michael Thorbjornsen 12.21pm (5.21pm): Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole, Max McGreevy

Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole, Max McGreevy 12.32pm (5.32pm): Ludvig Aberg, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa

Ludvig Aberg, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa 12.43pm (5.43pm): Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Harris English

Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Harris English 12.54pm (5.54pm): Matt Wallace, Andrew Putnam, Dylan Wu

Matt Wallace, Andrew Putnam, Dylan Wu 1.05pm (6.05pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Johnny Keefer, Justin Hastings

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Johnny Keefer, Justin Hastings 1.16pm (6.16pm): Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Lanto Griffin

Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Lanto Griffin 1.27pm (6.27pm): Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky

Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky 1.38pm (6.38pm): Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay 1.49pm (6.49pm): Tony Finau, Alex Noren, Marco Penge

Tony Finau, Alex Noren, Marco Penge 2.00pm (7.00pm): Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland, Chandler Phillips

Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland, Chandler Phillips 2.11pm (7.11pm): Jesper Svensson, AJ Ewart, Marcus Byrd

Torrey Pines South Course - 10th Hole

12.10pm (5.10pm): Rafael Campos, Tom Hoge, Rasmus Hojgaard

Rafael Campos, Tom Hoge, Rasmus Hojgaard 12.21pm (5.21pm): Erik van Rooyen, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rico Hoey

Erik van Rooyen, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rico Hoey 12.32pm (5.32pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith

Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith 12.43pm (5.43pm): William Mouw, Jhonattan Vegas, Cam Davis

William Mouw, Jhonattan Vegas, Cam Davis 12.54pm (5.54pm): Brice Garnett, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda

Brice Garnett, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda 1.05pm (6.05pm): Dan Brown, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet

Dan Brown, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet 1.16pm (6.16pm): Neal Shipley, Adrien Saddier, Hunter Logan

Neal Shipley, Adrien Saddier, Hunter Logan 1.27pm (6.27pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjorn Olesen, Takumi Kanaya

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjorn Olesen, Takumi Kanaya 1.38pm (6.38pm): Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Matti Schmid

Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Matti Schmid 1.49pm (6.49pm): Ryan Gerard, Andrew Novak, Matt McCarty

Ryan Gerard, Andrew Novak, Matt McCarty 2.00pm (7.00pm): Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Aaron Wise

Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Aaron Wise 2.11pm (7.11pm): Luke Clanton, Emilio Gonzalez, Pontus Nyholm

Luke Clanton, Emilio Gonzalez, Pontus Nyholm 2.22pm (7.22pm): Jordan Smith, Jeremy Paul, Davis Chatfield

Torrey Pines North Course - 1st Hole

12.10pm (5.10pm): Doug Ghim, Max Greyserman, Mac Meissner

Doug Ghim, Max Greyserman, Mac Meissner 12.21pm (5.21pm): Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune

Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune 12.32pm (5.32pm): Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Jake Knapp

Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Jake Knapp 12.43pm (5.43pm): Karl Vilips, Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar

Karl Vilips, Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar 12.54pm (5.54pm): Jackson Suber, Zach Bauchou, Jeffrey Kang

Jackson Suber, Zach Bauchou, Jeffrey Kang 1.05pm (6.05pm): Alejandro Tosti, ST Lee, Thomas Rosenmueller

Alejandro Tosti, ST Lee, Thomas Rosenmueller 1.16pm (6.16pm): Adam Svensson, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Roy

Adam Svensson, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Roy 1.27pm (6.27pm): Camilo Villegas, Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim

Camilo Villegas, Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim 1.38pm (6.38pm): Sami Valimaki, Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel

Sami Valimaki, Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel 1.49pm (6.49pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kensei Hirata, Gordon Sargent

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kensei Hirata, Gordon Sargent 2.00pm (7.00pm): Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Marcelo Rozo

Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Marcelo Rozo 2.11pm (7.11pm): Austin Smotherman, Isaiah Salinda, Mark Geddes

Torrey Pines North Course - 10th Hole

12.10pm (5.10pm): Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower 12.21pm (5.21pm): Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard

Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard 12.32pm (5.32pm): Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris 12.43pm (5.43pm): Michael Brennan, Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

Michael Brennan, Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai 12.54pm (5.54pm): Keita Nakajima, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht

Keita Nakajima, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht 1.05pm (6.05pm): Patrick Fishburn, Haotong Li, Ricky Castillo

Patrick Fishburn, Haotong Li, Ricky Castillo 1.16pm (6.16pm): Luke List, Sam Stevens, Danny Walker

Luke List, Sam Stevens, Danny Walker 1.27pm (6.27pm): Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Vince Whaley

Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Vince Whaley 1.38pm (6.38pm): Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day

Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day 1.49pm (6.49pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott

Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott 2.00pm (7.00pm): Matthieu Pavon, Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Reitan

Matthieu Pavon, Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Reitan 2.11pm (7.11pm): Pierceson Coody, Kris Ventura, David Ford

Farmers Insurance Open Round Two Tee Times

Torrey Pines South Course - 1st Hole

12.10pm (5.10pm): Luke List, Sam Stevens, Danny Walker

Luke List, Sam Stevens, Danny Walker 12.21pm (5.21pm): Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Vince Whaley

Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Vince Whaley 12.32pm (5.32pm): Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day

Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day 12.43pm (5.43pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott

Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott 12.54pm (5.54pm): Matthieu Pavon, Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Reitan

Matthieu Pavon, Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Reitan 1.05pm (6.05pm): Pierceson Coody, Kris Ventura, David Ford

Pierceson Coody, Kris Ventura, David Ford 1.16pm (6.16pm): Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower 1.27pm (6.27pm): Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard

Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard 1.38pm (6.38pm): Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris 1.49pm (6.49pm): Michael Brennan, Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

Michael Brennan, Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai 2.00pm (7.00pm): Keita Nakajima, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht

Keita Nakajima, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht 2.11pm (7.11pm): Patrick Fishburn, Haotong Li, Ricky Castillo

Torrey Pines South Course - 10th Hole

12.10pm (5.10pm): Adam Svensson, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Roy

Adam Svensson, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Roy 12.21pm (5.21pm): Camilo Villegas, Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim

Camilo Villegas, Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim 12.32pm (5.32pm): Sami Valimaki, Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel

Sami Valimaki, Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel 12.43pm (5.43pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kensei Hirata, Gordon Sargent

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kensei Hirata, Gordon Sargent 12.54pm (5.54pm): Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Marcelo Rozo

Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Marcelo Rozo 1.05pm (6.05pm): Austin Smotherman, Isaiah Salinda, Mark Geddes

Austin Smotherman, Isaiah Salinda, Mark Geddes 1.16pm (6.16pm): Doug Ghim, Max Greyserman, Mac Meissner

Doug Ghim, Max Greyserman, Mac Meissner 1.27pm (6.27pm): Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune

Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune 1.38pm (6.38pm): Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Jake Knapp

Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Jake Knapp 1.49pm (6.49pm): Karl Vilips, Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar

Karl Vilips, Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar 2.00pm (7.00pm): Jackson Suber, Zach Bauchou, Jeffrey Kang

Jackson Suber, Zach Bauchou, Jeffrey Kang 2.11pm (7.11pm): Alejandro Tosti, ST Lee, Thomas Rosenmueller

Torrey Pines North Course - 1st Hole

12.10pm (5.10pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjorn Olesen, Takumi Kanaya

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjorn Olesen, Takumi Kanaya 12.21pm (5.21pm): Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Matti Schmid

Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Matti Schmid 12.32pm (5.32pm): Ryan Gerard, Andrew Novak, Matt McCarty

Ryan Gerard, Andrew Novak, Matt McCarty 12.43pm (5.43pm): Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Aaron Wise

Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Aaron Wise 12.54pm (5.54pm): Luke Clanton, Emilio Gonzalez, Pontus Nyholm

Luke Clanton, Emilio Gonzalez, Pontus Nyholm 1.05pm (6.05pm): Jordan Smith, Jeremy Paul, Davis Chatfield

Jordan Smith, Jeremy Paul, Davis Chatfield 1.16pm (6.16pm): Rafael Campos, Tom Hoge, Rasmus Hojgaard

Rafael Campos, Tom Hoge, Rasmus Hojgaard 1.27pm (6.27pm): Erik van Rooyen, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rico Hoey

Erik van Rooyen, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rico Hoey 1.38pm (6.38pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith

Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith 1.49pm (6.49pm): William Mouw, Jhonattan Vegas, Cam Davis

William Mouw, Jhonattan Vegas, Cam Davis 2.00pm (7.00pm): Brice Garnett, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda

Brice Garnett, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda 2.11pm (7.11pm): Dan Brown, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet

Dan Brown, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet 2.22pm (7.22pm): Neal Shipley, Adrien Saddier, Hunter Logan

Torrey Pines North Course - 10th Hole