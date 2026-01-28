Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times: Round One And Two
The PGA Tour remains on the West Coast this week, as the circuit heads to the iconic Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.
A tournament dominated by Tiger Woods in the past, a number of big players will tee it up at the venue's North and South courses, which are notoriously among the longest and toughest on the calendar.
Coming into the week, the biggest story surrounds five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, who is making his return to the PGA Tour having previously been a part of the LIV Golf League since 2022.
Teeing it up in a PGA Tour event for the first time in nearly four years, he is the first notable player to jump back to the circuit after plying his trade on LIV Golf, with Koepka doing-so under the Returning Member Program.
He will be part of the marquee group that includes Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa. The trio tee off at 12.32pm (ET) on the South Course's first tee on Thursday and at 1.38pm on the North Course's 10th tee on Friday.
Another notable teeing it up at the Farmers Insurance Open is Marco Penge, who begins his rookie PGA Tour season following an incredible 2025 on the DP World Tour that included three victories.
Having signed with PXG at the start of the season, Penge is yet to tee it up in a PGA Tour tournament for 2026 as he battled illness.
The Englishman will feature at Torrey Pines, though, where he will tee off at 1.49pm on the South Course alongside Tony Finau and Alex Noren, as well as 12.43pm on the North Course on Friday..
Among the notable groupings over the first two days are Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun and defending champion Harris English (12.43pm South Course & 1.49pm North Course), as well as the Major winning trio of Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day (1.38pm North Course & 12.32pm South Course).
Sony Open in Hawaii winner, Chris Gotterup, is alongside Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott at 1.49pm and 12.43pm, while Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia and Patrick Cantlay is another group to look out for at 1.38pm and 12.32pm.
Check out the full tee times for round one and two of the Farmers Insurance Open below...
Farmers Insurance Open Round One Tee Times
Torrey Pines South Course - 1st Hole
ET (GMT)
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Chad Ramey, Denny McCarthy, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole, Max McGreevy
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Ludvig Aberg, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Harris English
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Matt Wallace, Andrew Putnam, Dylan Wu
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Johnny Keefer, Justin Hastings
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Lanto Griffin
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Tony Finau, Alex Noren, Marco Penge
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland, Chandler Phillips
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Jesper Svensson, AJ Ewart, Marcus Byrd
Torrey Pines South Course - 10th Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Rafael Campos, Tom Hoge, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Erik van Rooyen, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rico Hoey
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): William Mouw, Jhonattan Vegas, Cam Davis
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Brice Garnett, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Dan Brown, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Neal Shipley, Adrien Saddier, Hunter Logan
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjorn Olesen, Takumi Kanaya
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Matti Schmid
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Ryan Gerard, Andrew Novak, Matt McCarty
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Aaron Wise
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Luke Clanton, Emilio Gonzalez, Pontus Nyholm
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Jordan Smith, Jeremy Paul, Davis Chatfield
Torrey Pines North Course - 1st Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Doug Ghim, Max Greyserman, Mac Meissner
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Jake Knapp
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Karl Vilips, Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Jackson Suber, Zach Bauchou, Jeffrey Kang
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Alejandro Tosti, ST Lee, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Adam Svensson, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Roy
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Camilo Villegas, Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Sami Valimaki, Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kensei Hirata, Gordon Sargent
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Marcelo Rozo
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Austin Smotherman, Isaiah Salinda, Mark Geddes
Torrey Pines North Course - 10th Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Michael Brennan, Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Keita Nakajima, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Patrick Fishburn, Haotong Li, Ricky Castillo
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Luke List, Sam Stevens, Danny Walker
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Vince Whaley
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Matthieu Pavon, Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Reitan
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Pierceson Coody, Kris Ventura, David Ford
Farmers Insurance Open Round Two Tee Times
Torrey Pines South Course - 1st Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Luke List, Sam Stevens, Danny Walker
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Vince Whaley
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Chris Gotterup, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Matthieu Pavon, Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Pierceson Coody, Kris Ventura, David Ford
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Michael Brennan, Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Keita Nakajima, John VanDerLaan, Christo Lamprecht
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Patrick Fishburn, Haotong Li, Ricky Castillo
Torrey Pines South Course - 10th Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Adam Svensson, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Roy
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Camilo Villegas, Patrick Rodgers, SH Kim
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Sami Valimaki, Davis Thompson, Billy Horschel
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kensei Hirata, Gordon Sargent
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Zecheng Dou, John Parry, Marcelo Rozo
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Austin Smotherman, Isaiah Salinda, Mark Geddes
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Doug Ghim, Max Greyserman, Mac Meissner
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Jake Knapp
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Karl Vilips, Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Jackson Suber, Zach Bauchou, Jeffrey Kang
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Alejandro Tosti, ST Lee, Thomas Rosenmueller
Torrey Pines North Course - 1st Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjorn Olesen, Takumi Kanaya
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Peter Malnati, Tom Kim, Matti Schmid
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Ryan Gerard, Andrew Novak, Matt McCarty
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Steven Fisk, Davis Riley, Aaron Wise
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Luke Clanton, Emilio Gonzalez, Pontus Nyholm
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Jordan Smith, Jeremy Paul, Davis Chatfield
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Rafael Campos, Tom Hoge, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Erik van Rooyen, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rico Hoey
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): William Mouw, Jhonattan Vegas, Cam Davis
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Brice Garnett, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Dan Brown, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Chandler Blanchet
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Neal Shipley, Adrien Saddier, Hunter Logan
Torrey Pines North Course - 10th Hole
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Lanto Griffin
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, David Lipsky
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Tony Finau, Alex Noren, Marco Penge
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland, Chandler Phillips
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Jesper Svensson, AJ Ewart, Marcus Byrd
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Chad Ramey, Denny McCarthy, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole, Max McGreevy
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Ludvig Aberg, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Harris English
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Matt Wallace, Andrew Putnam, Dylan Wu
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Johnny Keefer, Justin Hastings
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
