Average Amateur 3-Wood Distance (By Age): I'm 20 Yards Behind The Curve... How Do You Compare?

This Shot Scope data on average 3-wood distances for amateur golfers was a stark reminder that, despite recent progress in my game, I'm still behind the curve

Baz Plummer's avatar
By
published
A table showing data on how far the average amateur golfer hits their 3-wood by age, with an image of Baz Plummer hitting a 3-wood
This data on how far amateur golfers hit their 3-wood by age shocked me, but I have a plan to close the gap
(Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

I recently discovered that I was behind the curve in terms of the average 3-wood distances for amateur golfers at my age, which surprised me as I am currently performing above average for 3-wood distance for amateur golfers by handicap.

According to the latest Shot Scope data, the average amateur golfer in their 30s hits their 3-wood 226 yards, a whopping 20 yards further than my typical efforts.

Average 3-Wood Distance (By Age): I'm Still Behind The Curve

Before we go any further, let's take a look at the data for amateur golfers so that you can compare your distance with 3-wood against the average.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Age Group

Average Distance

20

218

30

226

40

222

50

214

60

201

Similarly to the average driving distance with driver for male amateurs, we see a clear correlation between distance and age.

Golfers in their 20s and 30s tend to hit the ball further than those in their 40s, 50s and 60s (on average), and distance tends to decline with age.

An amateur golfer in their 20s hits their 3-wood 218-yards on average, which is marginally shorter than an amateur in their 30s - who sends it 226 yards on average (as eluded to earlier).

A golfer in their 40s (222 yards), 50s (214 yards) and 60s (201 yards) all have a shorter hit on average with their 3-wood than the 20s and 30s age range, but the numbers at this end of the spectrum are not dissimilar to what I am seeing on the course.

Baz Plummer in the finish position after hitting a 3-wood, with an average distance off around 200 yards

I'm around 20 yards behind the curve when hitting my 3-wood, when compared to the average amateur golfer of my age group

(Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

As part of my exploration into how I can ramp up these numbers and close the distance gap between my woods and my driver, I asked my winter rebuild coach Alex James for some advice in my most recent lesson.

We checked 3-wood ball position and other recent themes such as my swing plane and hip rotation in the golf swing, but despite seeing a more consistently centred strike with irons, I was not achieving this with my woods.

My colleague Johnny Percival also recently lost 20 yards with every club and his game fell apart, further outlining the importance of distance in the modern game, but a pro setup tweak helped to fix his problem.

Rather than focusing on the negatives, I am going to take the positives from my recent improvement and appreciate the power that golf lessons have in driving progress (as evidenced by Johnny's experience).

Syncing up the clubhead speed improvements with the swing changes to create the perfect distance storm is a personal target of mine moving forwards, with a clear plan for the range as I look to chase down those average numbers and strive for a handicap cut in 2026.

Baz Plummer
Baz Plummer
Staff Writer

Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

Baz is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT

3-Wood: Benross Delta XT

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.