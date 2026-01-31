7 Big Names And Notables To Miss The Farmers Insurance Open Cut

It's England's Justin Rose who has grabbed the headlines at the halfway stage of the Farmers Insurance Open, after the former US Open champion cruised to a four-shot lead at Torrey Pines, breaking his own 36-hole record in the process.

Brooks Koepka, who has made his return to the PGA Tour after four seasons playing on LIV, also made it through to the weekend. Just.

The five-time Major champion scraped through on the number with a second-round 68, although he finds himself 14 shots off the lead.

However, several big names struggled at Torrey Pines and there were some shock early departures.

PATRICK CANTLAY -2 (72, 70)

Patrick Cantlay made a solid enough start to the year with a T13 position at The American Express last week, but the eight-time PGA Tour winner rarely threatened to get out of first gear at Torrey.

Playing the North Course in round two, three birdies in the space of four holes was as good as it got, and he missed the cut by one shot.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE -2 (73, 69)

Two-time Major champion, Xander Schauffele, hadn't missed a weekend since the Masters in 2022, but his incredible 72-tournament cut streak came to an end at Torrey Pines.

The San Diego native missed a birdie putt on his final hole of the second round to miss the cut by one stroke, after battling back from an opening-round 73 on the South Course.

Schauffele’s streak was the longest since Tiger Woods’ famous 142 consecutive made cuts.

"Obviously I don't like missing cuts, I think my record proves that, but it's actually kind of nice, to be honest, if I was going to pick a spot," said Schauffele, who added that he now had the chance to spend the weekend hanging out with his family.

J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun may have taken down Oakmont Country Club to win the US Open last year, but he couldn't get to grips with a difficult Torrey Pines South Course on Thursday.

The two-time PGA Tour winner blew his chances on the west coast with an opening round of 75 (+3), and his 69 on the North Course wasn't good enough to repair the damage.

Ludvig Aberg +6 (78, 72)

It was also a week for forget for Ludvig Aberg, who came very close to carding his worst-ever round on the PGA Tour on the opening day.

An ever par second round on the North Course won't have given the Swede much satisfaction, either, and he missed the cut by some distance.

Marco Penge +4 (75, 73)

It's not the start that PGA Tour newbie, Marco Penge, would have been hoping for, but it's possible that the Englishman is still not feeling 100 per cent after pulling out of last week's The American Express with a virus.

The three-time DP World Tour winner has moved to the United States with big ambitions, but the new PXG ambassador was out of sorts in San Diego, particularly on the greens.

Billy Horschel +5 (74, 75)

Billy Horschel looked in decent enough form at The American Express last week, even if his -17 total was only good enough for T27.

A week later, however, and the eight-time PGA Tour winner and former FedEx Cup champion found himself treading water at Torrey Pines.

Max Homa +1 (75, 70)

If Max Homa is looking for positives, he can at least take something from the way he responded to his opening round.

He was five shots better on the North Course, although it's back to the drawing board for him and his coach, Mark Blackburn, who he returned to over the winter.

Homa endured a torrid season last year and only retained his fully exempt status because of his victory at the Genesis Invitational, but he did post a top-30 finish at The American Express last week.