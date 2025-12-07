Crown Australian Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025
An increased total prize purse and starts at two Major championships in 2026 are among the perks on offer at Royal Melbourne Golf Club this week
Mike Hall
The second stop on the DP World Tour's mini-swing Down Under - following immediately after the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane - has been taking place this week with the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Royal Melbourne Golf Club is one of the premier courses in Australia and has staged a fantastic event so far, with record crowds of over 100,000 turning out to watch the action at some point throughout the week.
Many of those fans have turned up to watch Rory McIlroy, who safely made it through to the weekend but was nine shots off the pace by the end of the third round. Meanwhile, the likes of Si Woo Kim, Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott, were sniffing around the lead after 54 holes.
However, it was one of the less glamorous names in the field, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who was closing in on his maiden DP World Tour win after a third round of 66 left him on 14 under, two ahead of Kim, Smith and Carlos Ortiz.
Whoever puts themselves in contention for top spot down the back nine on Sunday will likely be pushed right to the end given it's not just prize money on offer for the champion this week, there are also valuable spots at two Majors.
Whoever triumphs on Sunday will be given starts at both The Masters and The Open Championship next year. Additionally, the next two highest players who are not already exempt for The Open will qualify for Royal Birkdale via this tournament.
And then there's the immediate financial incentive for players. Increased from AUD $1.75 million in 2024, there is a grand total of AUD $2 million (US $1.33m) on offer at Royal Melbourne in 2025.
The winner will earn AUD $340,000 (circa US $225,000) as well as those two Major berths while the runner-up should scoop AUD $220,000 (US $146,000) and a spot at The Open. If third-place finishes alone, they will also head to Royal Birkdale and bank a check for AUD $126,000 (US $83,600).
Check out the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Australian Open, with the maximum amount listed in Australian Dollars for each position, based on 70 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
AU$340,000
2nd
AU$220,000
3rd
AU$126,000
4th
AU$100,000
5th
AU$84,800
6th
AU$70,000
7th
AU$60,000
8th
AU$50,000
9th
AU$44,800
10th
AU$40,000
11th
AU$36,800
12th
AU$34,400
13th
AU$32,200
14th
AU$30,600
15th
AU$29,400
16th
AU$28,200
17th
AU$27,000
18th
AU$25,800
19th
AU$24,800
20th
AU$24,000
21st
AU$23,200
22nd
AU$22,600
23rd
AU$22,000
24th
AU$21,400
25th
AU$20.800
26th
AU$20,200
27th
AU$19,600
28th
AU$19,000
29th
AU$18,400
30th
AU$17,800
31st
AU$17,200
32nd
AU$16,600
33rd
AU$16,000
34th
AU$15,400
35th
AU$14,800
36th
AU$14,200
37th
AU$13,800
38th
AU$13,400
39th
AU$13,000
40th
AU$12,600
41st
AU$12,200
42nd
AU$11,800
43rd
AU$11,400
44th
AU$11,000
45th
AU$10,600
46th
AU$10,200
47th
AU$9,800
48th
AU$9,400
49th
AU$9,000
50th
AU$8,600
51st
AU$8,200
52nd
AU$7,800
53rd
AU$7,400
54th
AU$7,000
55th
AU$6,800
56th
AU$6,600
57th
AU$6,400
58th
AU$6,200
59th
AU$6,000
60th
AU$5.800
61st
AU$5,600
62nd
AU$5,400
63rd
AU$5,200
64th
AU$5,000
65th
AU$4,800
66th
AU$4,600
67th
AU$4,400
68th
AU$4,200
69th
AU$4,000
70th
AU$3,800
