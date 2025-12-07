Crown Australian Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

An increased total prize purse and starts at two Major championships in 2026 are among the perks on offer at Royal Melbourne Golf Club this week

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at the Australian Open
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen leads by two
The second stop on the DP World Tour's mini-swing Down Under - following immediately after the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane - has been taking place this week with the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Adam Scott at the Australian Open

Adam Scott remains in contention

However, it was one of the less glamorous names in the field, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who was closing in on his maiden DP World Tour win after a third round of 66 left him on 14 under, two ahead of Kim, Smith and Carlos Ortiz.

Whoever puts themselves in contention for top spot down the back nine on Sunday will likely be pushed right to the end given it's not just prize money on offer for the champion this week, there are also valuable spots at two Majors.

Whoever triumphs on Sunday will be given starts at both The Masters and The Open Championship next year. Additionally, the next two highest players who are not already exempt for The Open will qualify for Royal Birkdale via this tournament.

A general view of the crowds at Royal Melbourne during the 2025 Australian Open

And then there's the immediate financial incentive for players. Increased from AUD $1.75 million in 2024, there is a grand total of AUD $2 million (US $1.33m) on offer at Royal Melbourne in 2025.

The winner will earn AUD $340,000 (circa US $225,000) as well as those two Major berths while the runner-up should scoop AUD $220,000 (US $146,000) and a spot at The Open. If third-place finishes alone, they will also head to Royal Birkdale and bank a check for AUD $126,000 (US $83,600).

Ryggs Johnston holds up the Australian Open trophy after winning in 2024

Ryggs Johnston won the title in 2024

Check out the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Australian Open, with the maximum amount listed in Australian Dollars for each position, based on 70 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

AU$340,000

2nd

AU$220,000

3rd

AU$126,000

4th

AU$100,000

5th

AU$84,800

6th

AU$70,000

7th

AU$60,000

8th

AU$50,000

9th

AU$44,800

10th

AU$40,000

11th

AU$36,800

12th

AU$34,400

13th

AU$32,200

14th

AU$30,600

15th

AU$29,400

16th

AU$28,200

17th

AU$27,000

18th

AU$25,800

19th

AU$24,800

20th

AU$24,000

21st

AU$23,200

22nd

AU$22,600

23rd

AU$22,000

24th

AU$21,400

25th

AU$20.800

26th

AU$20,200

27th

AU$19,600

28th

AU$19,000

29th

AU$18,400

30th

AU$17,800

31st

AU$17,200

32nd

AU$16,600

33rd

AU$16,000

34th

AU$15,400

35th

AU$14,800

36th

AU$14,200

37th

AU$13,800

38th

AU$13,400

39th

AU$13,000

40th

AU$12,600

41st

AU$12,200

42nd

AU$11,800

43rd

AU$11,400

44th

AU$11,000

45th

AU$10,600

46th

AU$10,200

47th

AU$9,800

48th

AU$9,400

49th

AU$9,000

50th

AU$8,600

51st

AU$8,200

52nd

AU$7,800

53rd

AU$7,400

54th

AU$7,000

55th

AU$6,800

56th

AU$6,600

57th

AU$6,400

58th

AU$6,200

59th

AU$6,000

60th

AU$5.800

61st

AU$5,600

62nd

AU$5,400

63rd

AU$5,200

64th

AU$5,000

65th

AU$4,800

66th

AU$4,600

67th

AU$4,400

68th

AU$4,200

69th

AU$4,000

70th

AU$3,800

