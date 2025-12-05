Crown Australian Open Round Three Tee Times 2025
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Daniel Rodrigues narrowly lead a stacked chasing pack entering the weekend at Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Through 36 holes at the Crown Australian Open, a couple of surprise names lead the way from a cluster of global stars.
Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Portugal's Daniel Rodrigues are on top of the leaderboard at nine-under, with the latter managing a superb seven-under 64 on Friday.
Just one stroke behind is Australia's Min Woo Lee, and he's not the only home favorite in contention at the halfway stage as Adam Scott and Cam Smith sit in T3rd on seven-under.
Neergaard-Petersen, Rodrigues and Lee make up the final group on Moving Day and will go off from the first shortly before midday in Melbourne.
A little further down the leaderboard is Rory McIlroy. The five-time Major winner is on two-under after following up his one-over 72 with a three-under 68 in round two.
McIlroy begins at 9:39am local time (5:39pm ET) in round three alongside Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen and England's James Morrison.
Check out the full list of round three tee times for the 2025 Crown Australian Open below. Local time is 11 hours ahead of GMT and 16 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND THREE TEE TIMES
Local time - Saturday (ET - Friday)
1st hole
- 7:09am (3:09pm) - Corey Lamb, James Marchesani
- 7:17am (3:17pm) - John Senden, Jordan Gumberg, Joel Girrbach
- 7:28am (3:28pm) - Curtis Luck, Geoff Ogilvy, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 7:39am (3:39pm) - Austin Bautista, Nathan Barbieri, Benjamin Follett-Smith
- 7:50am (3:50pm) - Jack Buchanan, Tobias Jonsson, Kerry Mountcastle
- 8:01am (4:01pm) - Cameron John, Aaron Cockerill, Jack Senior
- 8:12am (4:12pm) - Yannik Paul, Ben Henkel, Brett Rumford
- 8:28am (4:28pm) - Connor McKinney, Quim Vidal, Nick Voke
- 8:39am (4:39pm) - Sebastian Munoz, Haydn Barron, Ugo Coussaud
- 8:50am (4:50pm) - Robin Williams, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Cameron Adam
- 9:01am (5:01pm) - Stephen Allan, Ryo Hisatsune, David Law
- 9:12am (5:12pm) - Sebastian Garcia, Jediah Morgan, Sean Crocker
- 9:23am (5:23pm) - Romain Langasque, Kaito Sato, Tyler Hodge
- 9:39am (5:39pm) - Rory McIlroy, Tapio Pulkkanen, James Morrison
- 9:50am (5:50pm) - Stefano Mazzoli, Tom Vaillant, Stephen Leaney
- 10:01am (6:01pm) - Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Jason Scrivener
- 10:12am (6:12pm) - Daniel Young, Marc Leishman, Richard Green
- 10:23am (6:23pm) - Greg Chalmers, Matt McCarty, Jake McLeod
- 10:34am (6:34pm) - Davis Bryant, Michael Hollick, Bernd Wiesberger
- 10:55am (6:55pm) - Cam Davis, Elvis Smylie, Clement Charmasson
- 11:06am (7:06pm) - Wade Ormsby, Jose Luis Ballester, Caleb Surratt
- 11:17am (7:17pm) - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Daniel Hillier
- 11:28am (7:28pm) - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Fox
- 11:39am (7:39am) - Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz
- 11:50am (7:50pm) - Min Woo Lee, Daniel Rodrigues, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.