Crown Australian Open Round Three Tee Times 2025

Through 36 holes at the Crown Australian Open, a couple of surprise names lead the way from a cluster of global stars.

Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Portugal's Daniel Rodrigues are on top of the leaderboard at nine-under, with the latter managing a superb seven-under 64 on Friday.

Just one stroke behind is Australia's Min Woo Lee, and he's not the only home favorite in contention at the halfway stage as Adam Scott and Cam Smith sit in T3rd on seven-under.

Neergaard-Petersen, Rodrigues and Lee make up the final group on Moving Day and will go off from the first shortly before midday in Melbourne.

A little further down the leaderboard is Rory McIlroy. The five-time Major winner is on two-under after following up his one-over 72 with a three-under 68 in round two.

Min Woo Lee is the leading Australian through two days at his home Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy begins at 9:39am local time (5:39pm ET) in round three alongside Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen and England's James Morrison.

Check out the full list of round three tee times for the 2025 Crown Australian Open below. Local time is 11 hours ahead of GMT and 16 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND THREE TEE TIMES

Local time - Saturday (ET - Friday)

1st hole