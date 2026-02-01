Farmers Insurance Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Classy Justin Rose Coasting Towards Title At Torrey Pines

Justin Rose is cruising towards a second Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines after opening up a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round.
The 45-year-old, who lifted this trophy back in 2019, made the turn at the South Course a remarkable seven shots clear and appears destined to extend his record as the most successful Englishman of all time on the PGA Tour ahead of Nick Faldo.
Should he do so, Rose would clinch a 13th PGA Tour title - adding on to the 2013 US Open - and cement himself as one of the leading hopes for the four Majors later in the season.
FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN LEADERBOARD
- -24 Justin Rose
- -16 Ryo Hisatsune
- -15 Si Woo Kim
- -14 Joel Dahmen
- -14 Keith Mitchell
- -14 Maverick McNealy
- -13 Sahith Theegala
- -13 Andrew Novak
- -13 Stephen Jaeger
FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN PAYOUT
UPDATES FROM...
HISATSUNE SLIP SEES ROSE EXTEND LEAD
The leader, meanwhile, is on the 11th green, seeking his fourth birdie in his last six holes.
Before that long putt, the man in second, Ryo Hisatsune, drops back to 16 under with a bogey, and Rose leads by eight.
Rose fumbles his chance with a poor putt, and now he has work to do to make a par.
STARTS ON THE LINE FOR JOEL DAHMEN
With a lead of seven, it would take a minor miracle for anyone to trouble Justin Rose over the back nine, but it's interesting further down the leaderboard, too, not least for Joel Dahmen.
The popular American only has conditional PGA Tour status this season, meaning he needs as many starts as he can get. If he finishes solo second, he'll top the AON Swing 5 standings, all but guaranteeing starts at Signature Events the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
Even if he gets in the top five after next week's WM Phoenix Open, where he has a sponsor's exemption, he will book his place at those events.
He's currently eighth in the standings, so he needs a good back nine to give himself a strong chance. He's T4 on the 11th hole.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open final round at Torrey Pines.
Justin Rose leads by seven strokes at the turn and appears destined to claim his second title at this event as well as a 13th PGA Tour prize overall - if you include the US Open in 2013.
It would be his second win in America in six months, as well. Not bad for a 45-year-old...
Sit back and relax as we bring you all of the key updates from the back nine at Torrey Pines. Thank you for tuning in!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.