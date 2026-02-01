Farmers Insurance Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Classy Justin Rose Coasting Towards Title At Torrey Pines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Rose is cruising towards a second Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines after opening up a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round.

The 45-year-old, who lifted this trophy back in 2019, made the turn at the South Course a remarkable seven shots clear and appears destined to extend his record as the most successful Englishman of all time on the PGA Tour ahead of Nick Faldo.

Should he do so, Rose would clinch a 13th PGA Tour title - adding on to the 2013 US Open - and cement himself as one of the leading hopes for the four Majors later in the season.

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN LEADERBOARD

-24 Justin Rose

Justin Rose -16 Ryo Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune -15 Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim -14 Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen -14 Keith Mitchell

Keith Mitchell -14 Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy -13 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala -13 Andrew Novak

Andrew Novak -13 Stephen Jaeger

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN PAYOUT