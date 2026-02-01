Farmers Insurance Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Classy Justin Rose Coasting Towards Title At Torrey Pines

The Englishman carried a six-stroke lead into the final round at Torrey Pines and appears in no trouble whatsoever down the back nine of the South Course

Justin Rose is cruising towards a second Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines after opening up a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round.

Should he do so, Rose would clinch a 13th PGA Tour title - adding on to the 2013 US Open - and cement himself as one of the leading hopes for the four Majors later in the season.

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN LEADERBOARD

  • -24 Justin Rose
  • -16 Ryo Hisatsune
  • -15 Si Woo Kim
  • -14 Joel Dahmen
  • -14 Keith Mitchell
  • -14 Maverick McNealy
  • -13 Sahith Theegala
  • -13 Andrew Novak
  • -13 Stephen Jaeger

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN PAYOUT

UPDATES FROM...

