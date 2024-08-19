Lottie Woad Facts: 16 Things To Know About The World No.1 Amateur Golfer
Lottie Woad is currently the best female amateur golfer in the world. Get to know her impressive career so far better with these facts...
Lottie Woad is one of England's most promising players, with the Florida State University golfer currently ranked No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Woad is building a glittering amateur career, highlighted by a win at Augusta National, and finished in the top-25 in her first ever Major championship appearance.
Get to know the star amateur golfer better with these facts about her impressive career so far.
Lottie Woad facts:
1. Woad is from Farnham, Surrey in England and plays at Farnham Golf Club.
2. She has a younger sister called Milly who is the only golfer in the family to have had a hole-in-one.
3. Woad got her first set of golf clubs at the age of 3 from her grandfather.
4. She also played soccer as a child.
5. She won the Welsh Women's Open Stroke Play Championship and the prestigious Critchley Salver at Sunningdale Golf Club in 2021.
6. She won the 2022 Girls Amateur Championship at Carnoustie, where she won the final 7&6 vs Spain's Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio. The championship dates back to 1919 and has been won by Major champions like Suzann Pettersen, Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall in modern times.
7. She enrolled at Florida State University in 2022.
8. Her biggest amateur win came at the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur, where she birdied three of the final four holes to win by one.
9. In summer of 2024, Woad became the World No.1-ranked female amateur in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
10. She was named the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Women's Golfer of the Year after winning the 2023 ACC Freshman of the Year title.
11. She finished T23 in her Major debut at the 2024 Chevron Championship.
12. She qualified for four of the five women's Majors in 2024.
13. She became the first English woman to win the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the leading amateur golfer in the world.
14. Woad was runner-up at the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Women's Golf Championship to Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek.
15. She plays Titleist equipment.
16. She qualified for the 2024 Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team.
|Born
|January 17 2004, Farnham, Surrey, England
|College
|Florida State University
|Best WAGR ranking
|1st
|Best Major result
|T23 (2024 Chevron Championship)
Lottie Woad wins
- 2021 Critchley Salver
- 2021 Welsh Women's Open Stroke Play Championship
- 2022 Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters
- 2022 R&A Girls Amateur Championship
- 2023 Florida State Match Up
- 2023 ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M
- 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
