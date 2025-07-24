Stop Guessing And Start Paying Attention! You Could Be Missing 4 Pivotal Green Reading Clues

Learning how to read greens in golf is one of the most important lessons an amateur can learn, but some are oblivious to the key information that can be gathered on and around the putting surface.

When trying to improve their putting, using the best putting tips and drills, they often focus on other key areas like how to grip the putter or controlling speed on the greens - but at the expense of the crucial skill of green reading.

AimPoint helped me to reach my lowest ever handicap, and is therefore my preferred green reading method, but there are certain fundamentals that apply universally irrespective of your chosen process.

In this article, PGA Master Professional and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Anders Mankert shares four pivotal green reading clues that you need to pay attention to every time you putt... or you could be frittering away unnecessary shots!

Green Reading In Golf: 4 Clues To Find Every Time You Putt

Tips by... Tips by... Anders Mankert PGA Master Professional And Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Anders is the owner and head professional at Leicester Golf Centre, with a coaching career spanning more than 28 years. In 2024, Anders received the title of Master PGA Professional - becoming only the 65th person in history to be awarded that accolade. His vast coaching experience has transformed the golf swing of many amateurs and professionals.

Clue 1: High Point

Reading a green starts way before you reach the putting surface, as there is so much information you can take in from the walk towards your ball. In the image below, I am looking for a few things - but initially I want to find the high point.

Once I can see the highest point of the green, I should be able to work out the direction that water would run. Here, the water would drain from the top right to the bottom left, so I already have an idea as to which way my putt could break.

Green reading starts before you even reach the putting surface, so be alert! (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Clue 2: Grain Around The Hole

Analysing grain around the hole can provide key information. In the two images here, you can see one side of the hole has the grain towards it and the opposite side has the grain moving away from it.

A putt will always break more towards the ‘rough’ side of the hole, where the grain moves away from the cup – so factor that in when picking your line.

Inspect the hole - it could tell you a lot about what will happen when the ball gets there (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Clue 3: The 'Shiny' Side

When trying to read the green, it’s crucial to know whether you are putting into the grain or with it.

If the surface between your ball and the hole looks shiny, you’re putting with the grain, so the putt will be fast and speed control will be key. If the green looks darker, it’s likely that you’re putting into the grain, so your putt is likely to be slower.

The grain plays a huge role in the journey of your putt - so don't forget to look for it (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Clue 4: Below The Hole

You can see and feel the read of a putt better from below the hole. In this image I am using my feet and my eyes to analyse the break of my putt by assessing the slope, which will quite clearly move the ball from left to right.

I like to eliminate one side of the hole, so in this instance I know that there is no way this putt moves to the left. Taking one side out of play helps you to simplify the equation, making reading the green that little bit easier.

You can learn a lot from below the hole, but you must use your feet as well as your eyes to read the putt (Image credit: Tom Miles)

If you pay attention to these four pivotal green reading clues, I am confident you will limit costly 3-putts, give yourself a much better run at birdie attempts and ultimately shave a few shots off your round by avoiding simple mistakes.