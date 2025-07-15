After Missing Out On Over $650,000 This Month, World No.1 Amateur Lottie Woad Turns Professional Ahead Of AIG Women's Open

Regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world golf right now, Lottie Woad is lighting up the women's scene.

The 21-year-old - while still an amateur - finished T3 at last week's Evian Championship, following an incredible seven-under-par final round, which put her into the clubhouse lead.

The week prior she won her maiden professional title on the Ladies European Tour at the KPMG Irish Women's Open.

Both results meant she wrapped up her final points in the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway program (LEAP), to secure a LPGA Tour card. This gives her a clear pathway to the big league without having to go to Q-School.

She has now confirmed that she will enter the Tour, enjoying full status through to the end of next season.

Following this incredible achievement, Woad has decided to turn pro as well, in what marks a huge milestone in her career. This comes days before the Women’s Scottish Open, where she will be one of the favorites to lift the trophy and make her professional debut.

England Golf Performance Director Nigel Edwards said: "Lottie has been a joy to work with and support – she has a fantastic work ethic, a desire to learn and get better, and loves the big occasion. Lottie will thrive in the professional game and I really believe that Lottie will become one of the biggest names in professional golf in the years to come.

“For our squad members who have seen Lottie train through the years, she is a complete inspiration and has shown what can be achieved if you dedicate and commit yourself to your dream - an absolutely stellar role model.”

Woad has missed out on a staggering near $670,000 in prize money during July so far, due to her prior amateur status.

Last week's result for instance would have awarded her $530,000, a life changing amount of money for such a young athlete.

This decision therefore comes as no surprise, as she does not want to miss out on any more substantial pay checks.

This decision now means she will have to leave education early due to her only being a 'junior' and in her third year at FSU.

She has already won numerous accolades during her time at university which include - the AIG Women’s Open Smyth Salver in 2023, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2024 and the Curtis Cup in 2024.

With a home Solheim Cup just around the corner next year for team Europe, it would be of very little surprise to see Woad teeing it up against the Americans.