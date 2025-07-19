Who Is Phil Kenyon? And Which Players Does He Coach?

Phil Kenyon is no ordinary putting coach. In fact, he is arguably the most sought-after in the game.

The Englishman once had aspirations of forging a professional golf career. However, he turned to coaching when it became apparent that he wouldn’t reach the required standard.

It is safe to say that it turned out to be a hugely successful career move. Indeed, per The Times, he is even referred to in golf circles as the “Pep Guardiola of putting,” a reference to the legendary Spanish soccer coach who many regard as the world’s best.

He certainly has the qualifications to back up the claim, with a Masters Degree in Sport Science and BSc (Hons) in Applied Psychology and Sport Science, while he runs putting studios at Formby Hall in England and Sea Island in Georgia. However, while those are impressive credentials, his success with some of the world’s best players speaks volumes.

Kenyon began his coaching career as an assistant to Harold Swash in the mid-2000s, with one of his first clients being Henrik Stenson. With Kenyon’s guidance, the Swede won the 2009 Players Championship, while two years later, he helped Darren Clarke win The Open. Five years after Clarke, Kenyon's guidance helped Stenson lift the Claret Jug.

Phil Kenyon's coaching helped Henrik Stenson win The Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2025 edition of the Major at Royal Portrush, Kenyon's coaching methods had helped secure six Majors. Meanwhile, per his official website, his work has helped players under his guidance secure over 90 wins on either the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, including multiple FedEx Cup and Race To Dubai victories.

In 2020, he explained to TheOpen.com that each player he works with requires a different approach. He said: “Players have different patterns, everyone comes with a different make-up, so [it's a case of] trying to work with that individual and work out their strengths and weaknesses, and try and formulate a plan relative to them.”

Rory McIlroy is one of many big names to enlist the services of Kenyon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering his success, it’s no surprise that his list of clients is long, while he’s a regular on the practice greens at Majors. As well as Stenson and Clarke, other big names who have worked with Kenyon include Lee Westwood, who he helped reach the World No.1 spot in 2010, Louis Oosthuizen, Colin Montgomerie and Thomas Bjorn.

More recently, the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley and Max Homa have also turned to Kenyon for putting assistance, with the latter describing Kenyon as “the most knowledgeable person I've ever talked to about putting.” Another big name who has been working with Kenyon of late is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Kenyon has been working with Scottie Scheffler since 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That is a particular success story because Scheffler was enduring a tough time with his putter before the pair linked up, with the American going on to achieve incredible success since.

Scheffler began working with Kenyon in September 2023, just a month after finishing 11 shots behind FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland at the Tour Championship.

A switch to the TaylorMade Spider Tour X mallet putter followed in 2024, and it reaped immediate rewards, with Scheffler winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the first of nine titles worldwide that year, one of the highlights of which was his own maiden FedEx Cup win.

Scheffler also won the gold medal at the Olympics as well as claiming his second Masters title, becoming Kenyon’s sixth client to win a Major and further enhancing his status as arguably the best putting coach in the game today.