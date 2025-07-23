Lottie Woad To Make Professional Debut Alongside Nelly Korda And Charley Hull

After earning enough points on the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway program (LEAP) to earn a Tour card, Lottie Woad will make her professional debut alongside two of golf's biggest names.

Playing at the Women's Scottish Open, which is taking place at Dundonald Links, the Englishwoman will be part of the marquee group on the West Coast, teeing off alongside World No.1, Nelly Korda, and seven-time Solheim Cup star Charley Hull.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woad, who secured victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open via a commanding six shot victory, then followed that result up with a third place finish at the Amundi Evian Championship, thanks in-part to a seven-under final round of 64.

Being an amateur at the time, Woad missed out on around $650,000 of prize money but, importantly, the T3 finish meant she secured the 19th and 20th points needed to earn her LPGA Tour card.

Securing playing rights on the LPGA Tour and LET circuit, Woad will now make her professional debut at Dundonald Links, getting underway at 8.36am (local time) on Thursday.

Hull and Korda played against each other at the 2024 Solheim Cup, with Hull dominating 6&4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the other notable players in the field are three-time Major winner Minjee Lee, who is alongside Rio Takeda and Megan Khang at 8.14am. US Women's Open champion, Maja Stark, tees it up with home-heroes Hannah Darling and Gemma Dryburgh at 8.25am.

Grace Kim, who claimed an electric Amundi Evian Championship via a playoff against Jeeno Thitikul, is also in the field. The Australian is alongside Georgia Hall, who recently got engaged to Tour player Paul Dunne, and South African Casandra Alexander. The trio get underway at 1.26pm.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the men's game, the Women's Scottish Open plays as the warm-up event to the final women's Major of the season, the AIG Women's Open.

This year, the championship takes place at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, where Lydia Ko will look to defend the title that she won at St Andrews' Old Course in 2024.