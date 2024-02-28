Eric Cole What's In The Bag?

Eric Cole is beginning to really make a name for himself on the PGA Tour after some stellar play saw him pick up Rookie Of The Year honors in 2023. The season saw the Californian born golfer finish T-15 at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill and rack up seven top-10 finishes throughout the season, finishing the year as the only rookie in the top-50 in the FedEx Cup standings.

While Cole is currently under contract with PXG, he also has a few clubs from other brands in play. Below we take a deep-dive into the looks and specs of Eric Cole's bag.

Driver

What Driver Does Eric Cole Use?

Eric Cole using the PXG Black Ops 0311 driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eric Cole's gamer is the PXG Black Ops 0311 Driver set to 9° and he uses a Project X Even Flow Riptide LX Proto 70g shaft. The Black Ops and Black Ops 0311 Tour-1 drivers are brand new for 2024 and the same driver Cole uses was voted one of our best drivers released this year.

PXG have looked to increase the forgiveness of this driver over previous models and as have many other manufactures set out to do with their product, hit 10k MOI with this driver. This incredible forgiveness was there to be seen upon testing and the Black Ops really impressed the Golf Monthly Gear Team with its premium looks and improved sound and feel.

Fairway Woods

What Fairway Wood Does Eric Cole Use?

Eric Cole uses a TaylorMade Stealth 3-wood (Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Eric Cole currently has two fairway woods in his bag, a 3-wood and a 5-wood. The former is a TaylorMade Stealth fairway wood set at 15° while using the same Project X shaft and spec found in his driver. This fairway was considered one of the best fairway woods when released and was trusted among many pro's, however, it is a few years old now and so it will be interesting to see what Cole turns to next.

The 5-wood Eric Cole is has in play is the PXG Gen 5 model and this is powered by a Project X HZRDUS Gen4 80g TX shaft. The debate is constantly ongoing as to whether golfers should play a 5-wood or 3-hybrid, but Cole has kept his 5-wood in the bag for a few seasons now and after picking up Rookie Of The Year honors with this club in play, we'd be suprised to see it replaced any time soon.

Irons

What Irons Does Eric Cole Use?

Eric Cole uses the PXG 0317 ST irons (Image credit: Future)

Combo sets are becoming more and more popular among touring professionals as opposed to a full set of bladed irons. Cole is an example of this as he opts for the PXG 0317 ST irons from 5-PW and then a 4-iron in the 0317 CB model. Having a slightly more forgiving iron like one of the best irons for low hanciappers is a great way to maintain feel, while providing a touch more forgiveness, ball speed and launch in the longer irons. Cole plays all his irons in a Dynamic Gold Mid X100 shaft.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are other examples of great ball strikers who also choose to play a combo set.

Wedges

What Wedges Does Eric Cole Use?

Eric Cole uses Titleist SM9 wedges (Image credit: Future)

Eric Cole carries three Titleist Vokey wedges in his bag. Cole uses a 50° and 54° Titleist Vokey SM9 wedge, but after the recent release of the new Titleist SM10 Vokey wedges, it would be no surprise to see him transition in the near future. After testing the new SM10 wedge lineup, they were quickly placed in our list of the best wedges released this year. His 60° Vokey Wedgeworks is his final wedge in the bag. A lot of tour players will play a Wedgeworks Vokey wedge as they will be fully customized to meet each players needs in regards to loft, grind and bounce. With so many different courses, grasses and surfaces on tour, players will often carry multiple wedges with different grinds and bounces to suit each course.

Putter

What Putter Does Eric Cole Use?

Eric Cole and his PXG Batt Attack center shafted putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eric Cole seems to be somewhat of a tinkerer when it comes to what putter he plays with. While he has previously used an Odyssey White Hot OG #1, it looks as though he is currently using a PXG Bat Attack center shafted putter.

The PXG Battle ready II Bat Attack model was a model we loved during our testing and proved extremely useful for those who struggle with alignment. The combination of good feel and clever design helped it fight its case as one of the best putters on the market.

Ball

What Golf Ball Does Eric Cole Use?

The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls are the most played balls on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Future)

Eric Cole uses the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. The Pro V1 and Pro V1x are considered two of the best golf balls money can buy and are trusted by many of the worlds best to get the job done on a Sunday afternoon.

The Pro V1x Cole plays with is slightly firmer than the Pro V1 while offering a higher flight and slightly more long game spin. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith are all also using the Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel/Shoes

What Shoes Does Eric Cole Wear?

Eric Cole uses FootJoy Sneaker Golf Specialty Golf Shoes (Image credit: Future)

Eric Cole signed with Tasc apparel in August 2023 and has been wearing their gear ever since. Cole has worn the same design of FootJoy Sneaker Golf Speciality shoes for a couple of seasons now.

Eric Cole WITB: Full Specs

Driver: PXG Black Ops 0311 set at 9° with a Project X Even Flow Riptide LX Proto 70g shaft

Three Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 3-wood set at 15° with a Project X Even Flow Riptide LX Proto 70g shaft

Five Wood: PXG Gen 5 5-wood set at 18° with a Project X HZRDUS Gen4 80 TX shaft

Irons: PXG 0317 ST irons from 5-PW and then a 4-iron in the 0317 CB model both with Dynamic Gold Mid X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 50° and 54° and Vokey Wedgeworks 60° all with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: PXG Batt Attack Center Shaft

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Tasc Performance

Footwear: FootJoy Golf Specialty sneakers