Can I Watch The Open For Free?

Want to watch The Open Championship 2025 but don't want to sign up to a long-term TV or streaming deal? You might just be able to watch The Open for free...

Here, we have details on free trials and offers from major broadcasters, information on the free streaming options available through the competition's own streaming platform, plus how to unblock free streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Free streaming on R&A TV

The Open organisers, The Royal & Ancient, are hosting free live streaming of The Open 2025 on their own platform, R&A TV. You don't need to sign up or pay – just click and play.

Free coverage via R&A TV is not comprehensive, so won't jump around all the important moments as they happen, but instead hones in on certain parts of the action via dedicated feeds.

Featured Groups: Each day, up to four groupings will be followed by the cameras in their entirety, so you can watch every shot they play. The chosen groups tend to be those with the biggest names involved.

Par-3 Channel: There is a dedicated feed for two of the most iconic holes at Royal Portrush, the par-3 6th and 16th. You can watch every player on Harry Colt's (6th) and the notorious Calamity Corner (16th) throughout the four days of play.

Live at the Range: R&A TV will also be broadcasting from the practice range, with viewers able to watch the players warm up and fine tune their strokes, and sometimes even drop by for interviews with the presenting team. Coverage runs from 7.30am to 11am and 12.30pm to 4pm BST on Thursday and Friday.

Who are the Featured Groups at The Open today?

Thursday, July 17, Round One

9:58am: Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm 10:09am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 2:48pm: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose 3:10pm: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Free trials

A number of broadcasters are offer free trials. You can sign up, watch The Open for free, and then cancel without paying a penny, if you felt you wouldn't get any long-term value out of the subscription. Here are the rights-holders who have free trials live right now.

7 days free on Fubo Fubo is a US cord-cutting provider that gives you cable TV in a streaming package, including The Open rights-holder: NBC. Plans start from $84.99 per month but right now you can try it free for one week.

7-day free trial Fans in Australia can get a seven-day free taster of Kayo Sports, which carries Fox Sports' coverage as well as offering plenty of bonus feeds on top.

Watch The Open for free from anywhere

If you're outside of your home country right now, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on The Open free streaming options – a VPN will allow you to watch your usual streams from anywhere.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can re-route your traffic through virtual servers located all over the world, meaning you can alter your device's location and bypass the geo-restrictions imposed on all the platforms mentioned above. It's great for watching your usual golf coverage even while travelling.

Is the BBC showing The Open?

The BBC will not have live coverage of The Open 2025. The public broadcaster has not televised the UK's premier golf tournament since 2017. However, it will have daily highlights at 9pm each evening on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.