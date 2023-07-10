PXG 0317 CB Iron Review
Irons expert Joel Tadman tests this players' iron from PXG out on the course to see how it performs
Combining power and precision, the 0317 CB address the short comings of the sister blade model by offering more forgiveness, creating one of the best irons for low handicap golfers you’ll find in 2023.
Pretty forgiving for a compact iron
Pleasing soft yet solid feel
Produces good distance, consistently
Soft metal does dink easily
PXG 0317 CB Iron Review
The players’ distance iron category is undoubtedly a congested and growing one with tour pros and low handicap amateurs alike seeking forgiveness and feel in a compact chassis. Another iron to add to the list is the PXG 0317 CB, which admittedly won’t be as long as class leaders like the TaylorMade P790 or Ping i525 iron given the lofts, but it certainly takes the user-friendliness up a notch from what we saw in the 0317 ST iron. The sizing and spec make up would suggest this is an iron for low handicappers rather than average players.
The design is similar to the 0317 ST but the extra perimeter weighting is obvious - these irons have a cavity back look to them, with the central weight behind the sweetspot catching your eye. For clarity, the 3-iron and 4-iron in the 0317 ST set are actually the CB irons - the specs are configured so the models can be easily blended within a set. The visuals will divide opinion - I personally like the way these irons look both in the bag and especially behind the ball.
At address, there’s a thin top line, barely any offset on show and the white bottom groove really helps set the face square to your target. I tested these irons with True Temper Elevate MPH 95 shafts on the SkyTrak+ launch monitor and I was taken aback at how good these irons felt. Quite springy but soft and controlled, it was what you might expect from a better player iron and then some. Each iron is three times forged from a soft carbon steel and the effect of this is easily apparent.
The flight was was pretty low and stable, but you can still work shots both ways if you need to either attack a tight pin or fight the wind. Ball speed and spin was deviating a fair amount, but not to a concerning level. Well-struck iron shots were rewarded with ample distance considering the 33° loft in the 7-iron - just under 160 yards - and it was consistent. With spin coming in just under 6,000rpm and a descent angle of 40°, playability into firm greens hasn’t been sacrificed.
In summary, there’s a lot to like about this iron set. Yes, you could combine it with the 0317 ST in the short irons if you wanted, but my opinion would be that a full set of the CB model - which runs from 3-iron to a 50° gap wedge - will serve you just fine. For £189 a stick, these PXG golf clubs are premium priced but you get a premium performance experience up there with the best golf irons on the market.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
