PXG Battle Ready II Bat Attack Putter Review

PXG has launched its Battle Ready II series off the back of the original Battle Ready series which were definitely among the best PXG clubs and included the xxx. PXG has made some refinements to elevate both the performance and aesthetics of the new nine models available - one of the popular models returning to the lineup is the Bat Attack putter. This double fang shape possesses contrasting weighted heel-toe wings alongside a sight line and dot for easy alignment. This shape is designed with the high MOI of a mallet, while still receiving the feedback of a blade to inspire confidence on the green.

“From consistency across the face to the feel at impact, these putters deliver in spades – and the new platinum finish is absolutely gorgeous.” The words of PXG Founder and CEO - Bob Parsons. He’s not wrong, this putter really does look great, both in the bag and behind the ball. The combination of the jet black wings and platinum body give this putter a sleek and modern look, while the contrasting colors also help with alignment. Thanks to this I noticed I was scaring the hole a lot more often from inside 15ft and felt extremely confident on those nervy three footers.

The PXG Bat Attack Battle Ready II Putter at address (Image credit: Future)

The Bat Attack putter along with the rest of the Battle Ready II range features a Pyramid Face Pattern. I noticed this muted the ball as intended when struck purely from the middle of the face, although when missed slightly, the face felt very solid and produced a ‘tinny’ sound that I was less of a fan of. So what makes this putter feel the way it does off the face? Well the same technology that was used in the 0311 irons has been applied. This putter features a hollow body construction which allows for mass to be positioned towards the perimeter of the putter, therefore producing up to 10 per cent higher MOI than the previous respective model which featured more of a solid body construction. This also allows for what PXG is calling ‘the thinnest face in putters’ which measures just 0.055” thick, aimed at improving the responsiveness of the face, although I can’t say with any certainty this is something I noticed in testing.

The pyramid face on the PXG Bat Attack Battle Ready II Putter (Image credit: Future)

I can say with confidence, though, that the consistency of both speed and accuracy on long range putts validated this shift in design and I gained in confidence as my testing went on. This putter also features S COR Technology which is a lightweight polymer injected into the body of the putter behind the face to help dampen vibrations and provide a superior sound and feel. While I will say this was noticeable when putting from short range, longer range putts that required a little more of a hit, still felt very harsh off the face compared to some of the best putters we have tested this year.

Overall I would say that this putter is a good option for those seeking a firmer feeling putter or a larger mallet style head to help inspire some confidence on the greens. There is the additional option of purchasing the Bat Attack putter with a multi-material M16 shaft, similar to that found in the Odyssey Stroke-Lab putters, which for an upcharge of £102 is said to also improve consistency of stroke and accuracy.

PXG Battle Ready II Headcover (Image credit: Future)

While this isn’t relevant to the performance of the putter, I do think it’s important to recognize the headcovers all the Battle Ready II putters are equipped with. Not only are they made of a waterproof leather, they have a magnetic button and certainly look cool when your putter is rested in your bag. For £349, you get a lot of putter for your money and the stock grip is also comfortable and appropriately sized and shaped.