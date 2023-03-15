Titleist TSR3 Hybrid Review

For those in search of a compact hybrid, Titleist has launched a moveable-weight TSR3 model that the brand says should, “give you more control over every shot.” It comes into the range to sit alongside the TSR2 and TSR1 models which together provide golfers with a range of options to suit their own specific needs. In the video below, we compare the performance of the TSR2 and TSR3 hybrid models.

The Titleist TSR3 hybrid is the most compact of the three options and will likely appeal to those wanting more of an iron-like profile. In addition, you’ll also notice the moveable weight on the sole which allows you to manipulate the centre of gravity and provide the shot-shape you’re after. You will also notice the ‘relief pockets’ in the sole - these have been added to help with turf interaction from a range of different lies.

We wanted to see whether the TSR3 was one of the best golf hybrids on the market so we tested it alongside the TSR2 on the golf course at Black Bear Golf Club in Orlando. The first thing to talk about is the aesthetic difference between these models. Right from the off, it is clear the TSR3 is significantly more compact. I liked that Titleist is giving golfers some clear differentiation here and as someone who has always veered towards smaller-looking hybrids, this would be my preference.

(Image credit: Future)

In my own bag I currently have the original TS3 hybrid. The latest iteration is smaller and a little less offset. In particular, it is shorter from heel-to-toe and I like this as it feels more useable from a range of different lies.

As you’d expect, it also features some classic Titleist shaping and simple, gloss-black styling. I like the traditional look but if you are after something a bit different (and perhaps a little more modern), there are other models worth considering - like the Cobra King Tec 2023 hybrid .

Another interesting point of difference is the sound. Whereas the TSR2 is loud and ‘wood-like’ through impact, the TSR3 is has a lower-pitched sound and more powerful feel. This is an important part of any golf club’s overall appeal but of course, it is subjective. For many faster swinging golfers, the duller impact sound of the TSR3 is likely to tick the box - it would certainly be my preference.

In terms of performance, this offered me an impressively strong ball flight. It was noticeably lower than with the Titleist TSR2 hybrid and in truth, given the distance on offer was not a problem, I’d be tempted to add some loft to the 19˚ version I tested.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the stand-out features of the TSR3 is the moveable weight system in the sole. It is sleek and easy to use and it noticeably changed my ball flight when I moved the weights. I felt as if, in the neutral set up, I was able to turn the TSR3 over quite easily. With the weight positioned in the toe, I was able to work the ball both ways.

For me, the biggest improvement over my older TS3 was consistency. Despite the head being a little more compact, the flight was surprisingly reliable. The forgiveness on offer from such a small-headed model is hugely impressive. Throw in the versatility to use this from a range of lies and you have a serious contender for those confident enough to look down on a more compact profile at address.