Titleist TSR3 Hybrid Review
In this Titleist TSR3 hybrid review, Neil Tappin puts this compact model through its paces on the course to see how it compares to other hybrids on the market
Surprisingly forgiving for such a compact hybrid, the Titleist TSR3 is also powerful and versatile. An excellent option for those confident enough to opt for a slimmed down model.
Beautiful, compact shape
Powerful sound and feel
Forgiving and versatile
Ball flight might be too strong - low - for some
For those in search of a compact hybrid, Titleist has launched a moveable-weight TSR3 model that the brand says should, “give you more control over every shot.” It comes into the range to sit alongside the TSR2 and TSR1 models which together provide golfers with a range of options to suit their own specific needs. In the video below, we compare the performance of the TSR2 and TSR3 hybrid models.
The Titleist TSR3 hybrid is the most compact of the three options and will likely appeal to those wanting more of an iron-like profile. In addition, you’ll also notice the moveable weight on the sole which allows you to manipulate the centre of gravity and provide the shot-shape you’re after. You will also notice the ‘relief pockets’ in the sole - these have been added to help with turf interaction from a range of different lies.
We wanted to see whether the TSR3 was one of the best golf hybrids on the market so we tested it alongside the TSR2 on the golf course at Black Bear Golf Club in Orlando. The first thing to talk about is the aesthetic difference between these models. Right from the off, it is clear the TSR3 is significantly more compact. I liked that Titleist is giving golfers some clear differentiation here and as someone who has always veered towards smaller-looking hybrids, this would be my preference.
In my own bag I currently have the original TS3 hybrid. The latest iteration is smaller and a little less offset. In particular, it is shorter from heel-to-toe and I like this as it feels more useable from a range of different lies.
As you’d expect, it also features some classic Titleist shaping and simple, gloss-black styling. I like the traditional look but if you are after something a bit different (and perhaps a little more modern), there are other models worth considering - like the Cobra King Tec 2023 hybrid.
Another interesting point of difference is the sound. Whereas the TSR2 is loud and ‘wood-like’ through impact, the TSR3 is has a lower-pitched sound and more powerful feel. This is an important part of any golf club’s overall appeal but of course, it is subjective. For many faster swinging golfers, the duller impact sound of the TSR3 is likely to tick the box - it would certainly be my preference.
In terms of performance, this offered me an impressively strong ball flight. It was noticeably lower than with the Titleist TSR2 hybrid and in truth, given the distance on offer was not a problem, I’d be tempted to add some loft to the 19˚ version I tested.
One of the stand-out features of the TSR3 is the moveable weight system in the sole. It is sleek and easy to use and it noticeably changed my ball flight when I moved the weights. I felt as if, in the neutral set up, I was able to turn the TSR3 over quite easily. With the weight positioned in the toe, I was able to work the ball both ways.
For me, the biggest improvement over my older TS3 was consistency. Despite the head being a little more compact, the flight was surprisingly reliable. The forgiveness on offer from such a small-headed model is hugely impressive. Throw in the versatility to use this from a range of lies and you have a serious contender for those confident enough to look down on a more compact profile at address.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
