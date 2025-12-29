Why Traditional Golf Resolutions Fail... And 10 Alternatives That Actually Work

It is like we all follow the same script when it comes to making our golfing New Year resolutions; drive the ball further, hit more greens, less three putts. When we make these bold statements, we are full of the hope of achieving them, but then reality hits and you quickly realise the hard work involved.

So how about this year we do things slightly differently, rather than focusing on outcomes let’s focus on experiences! Here are some ideas of alternative resolutions for you to focus on in 2026.

Play A New Course

If you are a member of a club and regularly play the same course, it is all too easy to slip into autopilot as you find yourself playing the same shots with the same combination of clubs on repeat.

New scenery and fresh challenges are always good for the soul, it forces you to wake up and pay attention to your surroundings. Add some real spice to the experience by playing a completely different type of course. If you typically play a parkland course, try your hand at a links or a heathland, as it may well be the breath of fresh air your golf needs.

Introduce A Friend To Golf

There are more ways than ever to introduce a friend to golf, be it through a round of adventure golf, or mini golf. Or if you want to provide an even better introduction, a trip to a modern driving range will be a great introductory session. It is the perfect way for a friend to have a go in a relaxed and fun environment, and is the way many have discovered their love of the game.

Sharing your love of golf can be a very rewarding experience. You know how wonderful the game is and how it has improved your life and wellbeing.

Let’s Get Physical

Striving to improve your swing is never a waste of time, but sometimes it is good to consider other areas of improvement. For example, let’s say you have been told you need to shift your weight more through impact and you have been desperately trying to achieve this, but perhaps you lack the ability to balance well.

Finding a PT with an understanding of the physical demands of golf is a fantastic way to improve your mobility, strength, co-ordination and understanding of how your body moves. Another overlooked benefit of doing golf-specific training is the confidence boost you will receive from feeling stronger, fitter and more comfortable in your own skin.

Experiment

There is some merit in knowing what clubs and types of shots work for you, but where is the fun in that? When not playing in competitions, experiment by playing shots that are new and may even make you slightly nervous. The reason why golfers who took up the game when they were younger and have confidence in an armoury of shots is because they weren’t afraid to experiment and make mistakes.

If you always find yourself keeping your chips low, grab yourself a lob wedge and get stuck in! The only way you improve is by hitting lots of bad shots, so you slowly build the feel and co-ordination to perform under pressure.

Play Alone

This leads on from the previous goal. It amazes me how those new to golf often don’t realise that playing by yourself is an option. If you are striving for improvement, flying solo is literally the ultimate hack/cheat code to better golf. If there is space and time on the course, drop extra balls, take extra shots and try new things. The real treasure trove of awaiting improvement is to focus near the green by hitting lots of chips and putts.

Stop Prioritising Others Enjoyment

How often do you find yourself rushing to hit your shots so other players can come through or your playing partners have more time to play their shots? It is like you don’t think your golf is worth taking the time over, so you rush to get yourself out of the way. But you are worth the time, and you and your golf are just as important as anyone else’s.

People being better than you does not give them any priority. This year strive to engage and fully commit to your shots. At first it will make you feel slightly uncomfortable, but your improved scores will be the justification.

Golf Journal With A Twist

Instead of tracking all your stats after you have practiced or played, mark down how the session felt - 5 being great, 1 being not so great. Then comment on why that was. You could also consider other parameters, such as rating your decision-making, how you recovered after bad shots and so on. Taking note and paying attention to these areas can be impactful and improve your overall enjoyment of the game.

The Power Of Music

If you know me, I rarely part from a pair of headphones. I love music and have playlists for nearly everything I do, from playing golf, the gym, cooking, work. Pressing play on a set of songs signals to me what it’s time for.

Having a golf playlist is a great way to tell yourself it’s go time! Choose upbeat songs that put you in a good mood, get you pumped and excited to play. Turning your pre-game prep into something enjoyable helps to build consistency, confidence, and a positive mindset before you even hit the first shot.

Practice Acceptance

This has got to be one of the most impactful resolutions on the list. We can all be guilty of looking for reasons or excuses as to why we may not play well, but ultimately who does that serve and what good does it do?

Practicing acceptance means acknowledging what has happened - the bad bounce, the lipped out putt, the weather, annoying playing partners, and ultimately choosing to just get on with it. Stuff happens, especially in a round of golf, but how you respond to it is the most important predictor of your success.

Choose A Word Or Phrase For The Year

I have done this for a few years now and I love it! I feel it sets my intentions rather than it being a solid goal. Doing this nudges you toward ‘becoming’ rather than 'achieving'.

For example, my phrase for 2024 was, “Say yes to more” and I did. I played lots and went on more adventures on and off the course. If you choose something short and memorable, your brain notices more opportunities and acts in line. It isn’t about control or perfection, it’s about direction.

So, this New Year don’t put pressure on yourself to be a new person and choose resolutions that support your golf, fit your life and make you want to show up. Better golf often follows when enjoyment is made the priority.