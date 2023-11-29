Takomo 101U Driving Iron Review
This direct-to-consumer brand has been making some serious waves in the equipment space. I check out its new driving iron release...
For $119.00 with a premium shaft and grip combination, the Takomo 101U driving iron represents some real value for money from the direct-to-consumer brand. Whilst it didn’t produce the flight I was expecting or necessarily looking for, I still really enjoyed large aspects of this club.
-
+
Excellent, clean aesthetic
-
+
Premium components
-
+
Nice feel and turf interaction
-
-
Much higher flight than expected
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Takomo has started to build some real traction as a brand and has even popped up on the PGA Tour in the bag of Wesley Bryan.
I recently tested the 301 CB iron and was seriously impressed, giving them a full 5 stars in my review. So when Takomo reached out and mentioned they had a new driving iron coming to market, I was really keen to get my hands on it.
Starting with the looks, once again Takomo has done a really good job with the finish of the 101U driving iron. The brushed steel finish from the 301 irons carries through and gives a really premium feel.
The shape of the head is an interesting one. While the shape of the face and topline are pretty traditional, the sole of the club is very wide and can be seen protruding from the back of the club in the address position. This is a minor aesthetic issue, but is always something I find a little off putting.
Other than that, once again Takomo has created a really clean and minimalistic looking product, with a subtle black logo and small font denoting the model. I really do like what Takomo stands for and achieves from a visual perspective.
From a technical standpoint, my number 3 driving iron came at a 20 degree loft, fitted with a KBS 80 gram X flex Hybrid shaft and a Lamkin Crossline grip, both of which added to the premium feel.
If I was being picky, I would have preferred something closer to, or above 100 grams as an option but unfortunately that isn’t available which may limit some higher speed players.
The 101U is a hollow body construction and it features a wide, weighted sole to help bring that CG down. Takomo promises “power, low spin and bullet-like ball flights” but my experience was a little different from a performance perspective.
It could be partly attributable to the shaft weight issue that I raised earlier, but I found the 101U to be a high flying and fairly spinny club relative to other best driving irons I have tested such as the Callaway Apex UT. It should be noted that the Apex UT I tested however, was 2 degrees stronger in loft, but I have tested enough clubs to know what sort of launch and spin change a 2 degree loft differential would normally produce, and this was definitely more than that.
Whilst feel and sound were both excellent, I just found the launch to come out of a much higher window than I expected and it continued to climb a little throughout its flight before landing softly. The flight I experienced was much more akin to a hybrid than a traditional driving iron. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, this hybrid style flight is extremely useful in the correct circumstances, it’s just that it didn’t quite match up with the flight I was expecting and would normally associate with a “driving iron”.
Once again, I would be very interested to see the flight difference with this head in a heavier shaft that I am more used to feeling.
The 101U was however, a wonderfully forgiving driving iron, with many of my more severe mishits still producing perfectly serviceable results. Turf interaction front the extra wide sole was again excellent with zero snagging and provided a super smooth exit from the turf when taking a divot from the fairway.
Flight was pretty neutral, with very little fade or draw bias and the impact sensation was a really pleasing combination of lively and soft.
For $119.00 with a premium shaft and grip combination, the Takomo 101U driving iron represents some real value for money for what is another beautifully put together product from the direct-to-consumer brand. Whilst it didn’t produce the flight I was expecting or necessarily looking for, I still really enjoyed large aspects of this club and could see the head being a really strong performer for me on a heavier shaft perhaps.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Will Zalatoris Describes ‘Golfer’s Worst Nightmare’ Of Masters Withdrawal Before Back Surgery
The 27-year-old will return to action at the Hero World Challenge after needing to withdraw from The Masters at the last minute
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Using New TaylorMade Driver At Hero World Challenge
The 15-time Major winner was pictured hitting the new unreleased TaylorMade driver in practice for his return at the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'He's Spending Most Of His Waking Hours Thinking About How To Better The PGA Tour For The Players' - Spieth Praises Woods Policy Board Impact
Jordan Spieth has praised the influence of Tiger Woods as negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF continue
By Mike Hall Published