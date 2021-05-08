Take a look at the clubs Jason Day is using on tour.

Jason Day What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does he put in the bag? Lets take a look.

Day has played TaylorMade clubs since mid-2006 and in the past had the M3 and M6 in the bag. He also put the M6 and SIM Max in the bag however it appears he is another player to test the free agent club market as he now has an interesting mix of golf clubs and brands at the moment.

For example at the top of his bag he now has a Ping G425 LST driver with 8.5 degrees of loft.

He does still carry a TaylorMade SIM Max three-wood though and this has a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage shaft.

In the past he has carried a couple of TaylorMade P790 UDI irons which act as his two iron. We are yet to confirm if they have remained in his setup but what we do know is he has switched the rest of his irons from TaylorMade P760’s to Mizuno JPX 921 Tours.

He then has switched his TaylorMade MG2 wedges to Artisan Prototypes with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

His putter situation appears to be changing a lot at the moment. At one event he was using an Odyssey 2-ball design, and a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red model too. But currently he has put a SIK Flo C-Series in the bag.

He has also put a Bridgestone Tour B XS ball in his setup too.

*Note – the utility iron comes in and out of the bag, as does the five-wood.

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees at 8.5) with TPT 14 LO 5 shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 80 TX shaft

*Five-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max

*Utility (2): TaylorMade P790 UDI

Irons (3-PW): Mizuno JPX 921 Tour all with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

Wedges: Artisan Prototype (50, 54, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: SIK Flo C-Series

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Shoes, apparel and glove: Nike