Avoda Irons, A Scotty Cameron Putter And Rory McIlroy's Golf Shoes... Jason Day And Dustin Johnson Make Notable Equipment Changes At Respective Events

Some professional golfers are regularly making changes to their set-up and, on both the PGA Tour and Asian Tour, two of golf's biggest names have done just that...

At the start of the week, Jason Day was spotted with Avoda irons in the bag, with the Australian using them at the Bank of Utah Championship for the very first time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An equipment free agent, Day and his coach Colin Swatton approached Avoda, with the Australian using a trial set for a few weeks before eventually putting the gamers in the bag.

They feature the curved-face technology we see in Bryson DeChambeau's irons, but one key difference is that Day has opted for conventional variable-length irons and not a full or combination set of one-length like DeChambeau.

"(I) hadn't been hitting my irons great at all,” Day stated following his first round at Black Desert Resort. "I decided to have a chat to my coach, Colin (Swatton), and say, 'Do you reckon we can go out and just maybe have a look?'"

For the event, Day only has 13 clubs in the bag, instead of the regular 14, but that didn't stop him from firing a three-under first round of 68. Although he did follow it up with a one-over 72, he has hit 75% of his greens through the first two days, putting him T38th in the field.

Day has also added a new Callaway Apex UW to his bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, it's not just the change of irons where Day's bag is different, as the 37-year-old has added JumboMax JMX Zen Lite grips and KBS graphite shafts to his set-up.

The original shafts were Dynamic Gold X7s, which weighed 136 grams. Those were considerably heavier than the new ones he now has, as the KBS TGI Tour Graphite's are only 110 grams.

As the Australian continues to work out the yardages of the new clubs, he also added a new Callaway Apex UW to his bag, claiming that "right now, I think we're in the testing phase."

He added: "You know, we still got to get the gappings right, have to get the spins right, so obviously that is going to be more testing coming up for me."

Day isn't the only one with notable changes in the bag as, on the other side of the world at the International Series Philippines, Dustin Johnson was spotted using a Scotty Cameron putter and, for the first two rounds, wearing some new golf shoes.

Throughout 2025, Johnson has been regularly changing his putter, using models from TaylorMade and L.A.B Golf. In fact, at the US Open, the change from the L.A.B Golf OZ.1i to the TaylorMade Spider Tour was his fifth putter switch of the year.

Now, at the International Series Philippines on the Asian Tour, the two-time Major winner was spotted with a Scotty Cameron in the bag, specifically a model similar to the T5.5, a flatstick he has had in the bag previously.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Instagram: @golfmonthly)

Away from his set-up, Johnson has also regularly changed his golf shoes and, at Sta Elena Golf Club, he was seen wearing new footwear for the first two rounds.

Previously, the 41-year-old has worn the adidas Tour360s but, in the Philippines, he was wearing the Nike Victory Tour 4, which is the same model Rory McIlroy has worn for the majority of 2025.

Ranked as one of the best golf shoes on the market, Johnson had them on for his practice rounds and the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, though, we believe he was wearing a pair of Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes.