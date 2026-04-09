Who Are The Commentators For The Masters 2026? CBS Sports, Amazon Prime And Sky Sports Golf Voices And On-Screen Experts

Watching The Masters is not just about the visuals of the gameplay, with the commentators amplifying the experience for those of us at home

The world's best golfers return to Augusta National Golf Club this week looking to win themselves a Green Jacket and write their name into the history books as a Major winner.

Obviously, being in Georgia for the event is the optimal way to watch the tournament, but watching The Masters at home is pretty exciting, too.

It helps when players like Rory McIlroy deliver big moments like last year, but those moments would be nothing without the commentary of these great presenters and analysts.

Jim Nantz Will Lead The Masters Coverage For CBS

This will be the 41st consecutive year that Jim Nantz has led the coverage of The Masters as part of the CBS Sports golf team in America.

He will be joined by analyst Trevor Immelman, while the likes of Frank Nobilo, Dottie Pepper and Colt Knost will be out on the course, and Amanda Balionis will conduct interviews for CBS.

Amazon Prime Video Has Its Own Masters Coverage This Year

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Amazon Prime Video is offering coverage of The Masters this year, too, and has its own team of experts.

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Terry Gannon will be in the booth with various guests, including, most notably, the great Jack Nicklaus. We will also hear from Justin Kutcher, Geoff Ogilvy, Smylie Kaufman, John Wood, and Michael Breed who are all covering the action from Amen Corner at Augusta.

Fans Can Watch The Action On The Masters Live Stream

If you are staying up to date with the action through The Masters' own live stream, you'll have the likes of Shane Bacon, Johnson Wagner, Billy Kratzert, Brian Crowell, and Michael Breed talking you through the featured groups.

Meanwhile, on the range, we'll hear from Kelly Tilghman, Michael Breed, Brian Crowell, Amanda Balionis, and Iona Stephen.

Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels, and Geoff Ogilvy will specifically cover holes 15 and 16 at Augusta National.

Sky Sports Is The Place To Be In The UK For Masters Coverage

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Viewers in the UK don't have much choice when it comes to watching The Masters, with Sky Sports the prime platform.

As usual, Nick Dougherty will be the host of the coverage, while Ewen Murray and Andrew Coltart will be the lead commentators for Sky.

They will be supported by on-course expert Wayne 'Radar' Riley, while Sir Nick Faldo, Paul McGinley, Dame Laura Davies, Rich Beem, and Butch Harmon will offer punditry for The Masters.

You'll hear from Anna Jackson, who is leading the reporting of the action, while in the studio, Sarah Stirk and David Howell will provide the build-up coverage.

How to watch the 2026 Masters