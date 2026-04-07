The Equipment Debrief: Is This The Most Creative Masters-Themed Release Of The Year?

We’re not sure who released the first-ever Masters-themed golf equipment. This seems to be a more recent trend, with Augusta National in spring representing the perfect opportunity for brands to be creative and get themselves noticed.

And it works. For those of us who like our golf equipment, we’re always looking for an excuse to buy more, whether it’s a new putter, new shoes, a load of balls, or a fresh set of polo shirts.

It’s hard to resist the urge to splash out, especially when the best players in the world are strutting around Augusta in their crisp new spring/summer outfits, wearing the latest golf shoes, all neat and pristine.

And then pictures start appearing on your social feeds of all the Masters swag people have bought from the famous shop. Your credit card doesn’t stand a chance, does it?

There have been so many Masters-inspired golf shoes this year that we’ve had to draw up a list of our favorites, with Puma, Nike, Under Armour, Reebok, New Balance, G/FORE, Sun Day Red, Oluka, Payntr, and Skechers among those brands to have released limited edition models.

As for Masters-themed clothing, the sheer amount of polos, tops, caps, and layers out there is going to bring golf fashionistas out in a sweat, with Sun Day Red, Malbon, J Lindeberg, Callaway, Johnnie-O, Sunday Swagger, and Bad Birdie going all in with their Masters drops.

Jason Day models Malbon's Birds of Georgia Collection (Image credit: Getty Images)

We must give a special mention to Malbon for its Birds of Georgia Collection, which is hands down the most elaborate clothing range we’ve seen so far.

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Jason Day is obviously a big fan, and we imagine that so too is legendary commentator, Tony Johnstone, whose love of wildlife is always so infectious.

It would take one very brave Augusta official to hand the Australian a warning about his clothing this year, especially given that this collection is inspired by Georgia native birds.

However, our unofficial ‘Best Masters-Themed Golf Equipment Award’ has to go to a hardware brand.

Let’s be honest, it’s easy to design an eye-catching pair of shoes or a polo shirt to celebrate the first Major Championship of the season - just throw in some greens and yellows.

But what can you do if you’re a manufacturer of golf shafts? Well, here's the answer.

Inspired by a timeless tradition, Fujikura has introduced the Ventus Pimento Edition, as the world’s leading shaft brand celebrates the famous cheese sandwich.

The Fujikura Ventus Pimento Edition features a green and gold colorway, with images of the famous cheese sandwich appearing on various sections of the shaft (Image credit: Fujikura)

This is an extremely limited-run shaft, and for the first time, it will be available in both Blue and Black profiles, each powered with VeloCore+ Technology.

Tim Daniels, Marketing Manager at Fujikura, said: “We’ve developed our own ‘tradition like no other’ over the years with our themed shafts. This project has allowed the team to have a bit of fun, and while things are about to get serious with Major season now on our doorstep, this Limited-Edition Collection reminds golfers of one of the great joys of the game - springtime in Georgia.

“Although there is obviously a playful element to the eye-catching design, everything about the performance is serious. The Limited-Edition profiles utilize the same technology that has seen Fujikura and Ventus set the standard in driver and wood shaft performance in recent years, albeit just wrapped up in a different, spirited way.”

We’re not sure whether defending champion Rory McIlroy has placed his order yet (the Ventus Pimento Edition is available in Black 6-X), but you can secure yours by visiting an authorized charter dealer.

Anyone else feeling hungry?