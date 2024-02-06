Smylie Kaufman Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The NBC Sports Reporter

Smylie Kaufman was a promising and upcoming pro who won his maiden PGA Tour title in 2015 after a final round of 61.

The LSU graduate also played in the final group of the 2016 Masters, but is now more known for his broadcasting as an on-course reporter as part of the NBC Sports golf team as well as being a podcast host.

Get to know Smylie Kaufman better with these 15 facts:

1. He is from Birmingham, Alabama.

2. He attended Louisiana State University.

3. He turned pro in 2014.

4. His grandfather was head coach of the men's golf team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His grandmother was an All-American defensive end for Georgia Tech.

5. He played in the final group of the 2016 Masters with close friend Jordan Spieth, falling to T29th after an 81.

6. His best Major finish was that T29 at Augusta National in 2016, which was the only Major he made the cut in from five appearances.

7. He won his maiden pro title on the Korn Ferry Tour in May 2015.

8. His one and only PGA Tour title also came in 2015, where he shot a final round 61 and triumphed by a single stroke at the Shriners Open in Las Vegas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. His career-best world ranking was 48th.

10. He has not played a tour event since the Puerto Rico Open in March 2022.

11. He stopped playing in 2022 due to wrist and elbow injuries. He was also struggling with his game and particularly the 'driver yips'.

12. He joined NBC Sports and the Golf Channel in 2023 as an on-course reporter.

13. He hosts 'The Smylie Show' podcast, where he interviews players and people from the golf world.

14. He plays his golf at Vestavia Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

15. He met his wife Francie at high school and the couple have a daughter named Anna together.