Smylie Kaufman Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The NBC Sports Reporter
Smylie Kaufman is a PGA Tour winner and now a recognizable voice on golf broadcasts
Smylie Kaufman was a promising and upcoming pro who won his maiden PGA Tour title in 2015 after a final round of 61.
The LSU graduate also played in the final group of the 2016 Masters, but is now more known for his broadcasting as an on-course reporter as part of the NBC Sports golf team as well as being a podcast host.
Get to know Smylie Kaufman better with these 15 facts:
1. He is from Birmingham, Alabama.
2. He attended Louisiana State University.
3. He turned pro in 2014.
4. His grandfather was head coach of the men's golf team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His grandmother was an All-American defensive end for Georgia Tech.
5. He played in the final group of the 2016 Masters with close friend Jordan Spieth, falling to T29th after an 81.
6. His best Major finish was that T29 at Augusta National in 2016, which was the only Major he made the cut in from five appearances.
7. He won his maiden pro title on the Korn Ferry Tour in May 2015.
8. His one and only PGA Tour title also came in 2015, where he shot a final round 61 and triumphed by a single stroke at the Shriners Open in Las Vegas.
9. His career-best world ranking was 48th.
10. He has not played a tour event since the Puerto Rico Open in March 2022.
11. He stopped playing in 2022 due to wrist and elbow injuries. He was also struggling with his game and particularly the 'driver yips'.
12. He joined NBC Sports and the Golf Channel in 2023 as an on-course reporter.
13. He hosts 'The Smylie Show' podcast, where he interviews players and people from the golf world.
14. He plays his golf at Vestavia Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.
15. He met his wife Francie at high school and the couple have a daughter named Anna together.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
London Is Getting A Brand New ‘Modern Links’ Course This Summer - Here’s What We Know
The Inspiration Club is set to open in the summer of 2024 and has been described as 'unlike anything London has ever seen'
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WM Phoenix Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Scottie Scheffler defends his title at TPC Scottsdale as he looks for his third successive win at the tournament
By Mike Hall Published