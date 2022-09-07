Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

14 Things You Didn't Know About Trevor Immelman

1. Immelman was born in Cape Town in December 1979.

2. The South African followed in the footsteps of his older golf-teaching brother, Mark, who has always been his coach.

3. Began playing golf at age 5, was a scratch golfer at age 12, and played the African Junior Golf Association Tour from age 13 to 17. In 1996, made the South African team at age 17 and played in the Eisenhower Trophy in Chile.

4. Immelman’s first professional win came at the 2000 Vodacom Players Championship in his native South Africa.

5. His victory at the 2003 South African Airways Open was an emotional one because it came in front of friends and family at Erinvale Golf Club, where he learned the game.

6. Immelman is a natural left-hander, but he plays right-handed.

7. He became only the second South African, after his mentor and role model Gary Player, to win at Augusta National. He did so at the 2008 Masters in which he won by three strokes from Tiger Woods.

8. Father, Johan, former commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, was named Golfweek's 2016 Father of the Year.

9. Immelman married his childhood sweetheart, Carminita, on 6 December 2003

10. He competed in two Presidents Cup teams in 2005 and 2007. He won one point at the 2005 event and half a point in 2007.

11. In December 2007, withdrew from the South African Airways Open due to breathing problems and pain in his rib cage. Doctors discovered a lesion on his diaphragm the size of a golf ball, later diagnosed as a benign, calcified fibrosis tumor. Treatment and recovery caused him to miss the first eight weeks of the 2008 PGA Tour season, before winning the Masters Tournament.

12. He currently lives in Windermere , Florida.

13. Immelman joined GOLF Channel in 2016 and has been an analyst for a number of years.

14. he has made over $12m in PGA Tour earnings.