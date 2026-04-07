Which Players Have Dropped Out Of The Masters Field After Playing Last Year?
The field for The Masters will feature the usual big names, but a large amount of players won't be returning to Augusta National after featuring in 2025
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Rory McIlroy returns to defend his Masters title from 12 months ago, with the Career Grand Slam winner headlining one of the strongest fields in golf.
There are various ways of qualifying for the first Major of the year and there will be multiple rookies teeing it up at The Masters, but some notable names won't be returning after playing in 2025.
In total, 36 players will be missing from The Masters after participating last year, with a mix of past champions, PGA Tour winners and LIV Golfers not present for a chance at claiming the Green Jacket.
Among them is Phil Mickelson, who is taking an extended break away from golf to deal with an ongoing personal family health matter. The three-time Green Jacket winner also missed the first four LIV Golf League events in 2026.
Another past champion missing is Bernhard Langer, who made his 41st and final appearance in 2025.
A two-time Masters winner, the German stated last year: "It's very emotional. After four decades, it's going to be bittersweet. I knew it was time to call it quits as a player."
Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up at The Masters in 2021, as well as having a T6th and T9th result in 2022 and 2024, is another notable name not to be in the field after struggling with injury.
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Tony Finau, who hasn't missed a Major since the 2017 US Open, failed to qualify for The Masters, a championship he has produced three top 10s in, as well as eight consecutive appearances.
Sahith Theegala, Joaquin Niemann and Billy Horschel are among the other notable names to fail to make it in to The Masters in 2026, with a full list of players below...
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- Evan Beck (a)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Cameron Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Hastings (a)
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Stephan Jaeger
- Noah Kent (a)
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Denny McCarthy
- Phil Mickelson
- Joaquin Niemann
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- JT Poston
- Adam Schenk
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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