Which Players Have Dropped Out Of The Masters Field After Playing Last Year?

Rory McIlroy returns to defend his Masters title from 12 months ago, with the Career Grand Slam winner headlining one of the strongest fields in golf.

There are various ways of qualifying for the first Major of the year and there will be multiple rookies teeing it up at The Masters, but some notable names won't be returning after playing in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, 36 players will be missing from The Masters after participating last year, with a mix of past champions, PGA Tour winners and LIV Golfers not present for a chance at claiming the Green Jacket.

Among them is Phil Mickelson, who is taking an extended break away from golf to deal with an ongoing personal family health matter. The three-time Green Jacket winner also missed the first four LIV Golf League events in 2026.

Another past champion missing is Bernhard Langer, who made his 41st and final appearance in 2025.

A two-time Masters winner, the German stated last year: "It's very emotional. After four decades, it's going to be bittersweet. I knew it was time to call it quits as a player."

Langer waves goodbye to the patrons during The Masters in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up at The Masters in 2021, as well as having a T6th and T9th result in 2022 and 2024, is another notable name not to be in the field after struggling with injury.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tony Finau, who hasn't missed a Major since the 2017 US Open, failed to qualify for The Masters, a championship he has produced three top 10s in, as well as eight consecutive appearances.

Sahith Theegala, Joaquin Niemann and Billy Horschel are among the other notable names to fail to make it in to The Masters in 2026, with a full list of players below...