Report: Major Winner Removed From Augusta National For Breach Of Cell Phone Policy
Mark Calcavecchia was reportedly removed by Augusta National security after breaching its no-phones policy
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Cell phones are among the items patrons can't bring to Augusta National.
However, one famous attendee reportedly broke that particular rule during Masters week, which led to him being escorted from the premises.
Per Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, 1989 Open champion Mark Calcavecchia was removed from the property by security on Tuesday, where patrons watched members of the field prepare for the Major with practice rounds.
According to Schupak, when contacted by phone, Calcavecchia didn't deny the incident, instead saying: “I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now.”
Calcavecchia, whose one Major win saw him beat Wayne Grady and Greg Norman in a playoff at Royal Troon 37 years ago, also achieved two top-five finishes at the Masters, including runner-up in 1988.
However, it appears there was no special treatment given to the American for his alleged breach of the no-phones policy.
Any patron found with a cell phone at Augusta National faces not only removal from the grounds but the permanent loss of credentials.
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Like many aspects of Augusta National, the policy is not typical of big golf events.
However, in 2019, chairman Fred Ridley defended the rule, saying: “This I think that’s something that does set us apart.
“I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I know that we have now become an outlier, if not the only outlier in golf.
“I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future. I can’t speak for future chairman, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right."
The policy has received praise from players, too, with one high-profile example being Ludvig Aberg, who, before the 2025 event, said: “I think just because of the fact that the patrons don't have their phones out, it actually makes it feel like they're so much more engaged.”
With cell phones banned, patrons wishing to make a call instead need to use the phones available on-site.
Phones are not the only banned electronic devices at Augusta National, with laptops and tablets also on the prohibited items list.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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