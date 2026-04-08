Report: Major Winner Removed From Augusta National For Breach Of Cell Phone Policy

Cell phones are among the items patrons can't bring to Augusta National.

However, one famous attendee reportedly broke that particular rule during Masters week, which led to him being escorted from the premises.

Per Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, 1989 Open champion Mark Calcavecchia was removed from the property by security on Tuesday, where patrons watched members of the field prepare for the Major with practice rounds.

According to Schupak, when contacted by phone, Calcavecchia didn't deny the incident, instead saying: “I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now.”

Calcavecchia, whose one Major win saw him beat Wayne Grady and Greg Norman in a playoff at Royal Troon 37 years ago, also achieved two top-five finishes at the Masters, including runner-up in 1988.

Mark Calcavecchia won The Open in 1989, but also performed well at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it appears there was no special treatment given to the American for his alleged breach of the no-phones policy.

Any patron found with a cell phone at Augusta National faces not only removal from the grounds but the permanent loss of credentials.

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Like many aspects of Augusta National, the policy is not typical of big golf events.

However, in 2019, chairman Fred Ridley defended the rule, saying: “This I think that’s something that does set us apart.

“I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I know that we have now become an outlier, if not the only outlier in golf.

“I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future. I can’t speak for future chairman, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right."

Fred Ridley has defended the policy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The policy has received praise from players, too, with one high-profile example being Ludvig Aberg, who, before the 2025 event, said: “I think just because of the fact that the patrons don't have their phones out, it actually makes it feel like they're so much more engaged.”

With cell phones banned, patrons wishing to make a call instead need to use the phones available on-site.

Phones are not the only banned electronic devices at Augusta National, with laptops and tablets also on the prohibited items list.