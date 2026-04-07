The Masters Sleeper Picks 2026: Who Are We Backing To Crash The Party At Augusta National?

So you've looked through The Masters field in 2026 and decided all of the favorites hold too short a price? Or perhaps you've backed one or two of them as a safety net and now you're looking for a little more value from another genuine contender?

Well, you've come to the right place as we've picked out eight different players who sit outside the top-10 in terms of most bookmakers' list of odds and we've outlined our reasons for picking them.

Just in case you still haven't locked in your top names for the 2026 Masters, check out our comprehensive list of Golf Monthly staff picks right here or check out our expert tipster Barry Plummer's Masters betting picks.

But if you're ready to move on and scan a bit farther down the list, we can help you out.

From a past champion who could easily rise again to a number of pros with a very good record around this special golf course, these are our sleeper picks for The Masters in 2026.

THE MASTERS SLEEPER PICKS 2026

Elliott Heath News Editor

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Robert MacIntyre

The two-time PGA Tour winner has taken his game to the next level in the past few years to the point where I now consider him a Major contender - especially as a left-hander at Augusta National.

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MacIntyre was brilliant at Oakmont last year in finishing second at the US Open, and he has made every cut since last year's Masters. In that spell, the Scot has a win and three runners-up finishes - including at last week's Valero Texas Open - and he was recently fourth at TPC Sawgrass in The Players Championship.

He has a best finish of T12th at Augusta and I think he can go much better than that this time around.

Si Woo Kim

The four-time PGA Tour winner has a very good Masters record, with seven consecutive cuts made at Augusta. The Korean had his best ever Major finish with a T8th at last year's PGA Championship, too, and he arrives at the 2026 Masters as one of the best ball-strikers in the world.

Kim ranks second in Strokes Gained: Tee to green and fifth in Approach this season on the PGA Tour, so he will almost certainly find lots of fairways and greens - meaning as ever it's about the putter.

Statistically, putting is the worst part of his game so I would hedge this tip with an each-way element, but there is no doubt that Kim is among the best in the world right now.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

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Patrick Reed

So it's not the bravest selection you'll see, but Reed is certainly not among the outright favorites for The Masters, so I'm having him as a sleeper.

The fact that I've seen Reed priced as high as +4000 this close to the tournament and given all of the evidence is wild to me, but 2026 at Augusta National could be a great chance to back Captain America.

Having won this great championship once already, Reed is playing his way back to the PGA Tour in 2026 via two wins on the DP World Tour as well as a runner-up and T10th finish last time out.

More pertinent to his chances at The Masters, Reed finished third last year and fourth in 2023, with two further top-10s elsewhere in his past six starts at Augusta. His game is perfect for this course and he's in the right type of form to take advantage.

Jason Day

If you've read our Golf Monthly staff picks for The Masters, you'll know I've already listed Jason Day as one of my picks there.

But, to be honest, if I have to pick outside of the top-10, I'm really struggling. Either way, the Australian keeps cropping up in my research, so I'm just going to pick him again here as well.

Day has a strong overall record at Augusta and he cracked the top-10 once more following a barren spell last year.

With a tweak to his Avoda irons having already proved to work at the Houston Open, I can see Day sneaking onto the first page of the leaderboard once more. And at the price he's at, it's got to be worth a punt.

Matt Cradock News Writer

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Maverick McNealy

Making his Masters debut last year, the American finished T32nd, which is impressive given that debutants have the tendency to struggle around Augusta National.

Looking at his form in 2026, McNealy has also kept that consistency which makes him a great player. Aside from a missed cut at the Genesis Invitational, he has finished no worse than T32nd, making him a good shout for a top-25 or even a top-10 at The Masters this year.

Ryan Fox

Like McNealy, Fox has been very consistent in terms of the golf he's played in 2026, earning four straight top-25s, including a T7th at the Genesis Invitational back in February.

Although he didn't feature at The Masters last year, the New Zealander has two previous appearances, finishing T26th and T38th. Good course form and a game that suits Augusta National has me thinking Fox is another player who could have a strong week in Georgia.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

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Corey Conners

Conners is one of the best ball-strikers in the world and if he finally has a great putting week in a Major - which I concede isn’t as likely as some other scenarios - he won’t be far away from the top of the leaderboard.

The Canadian has four career top-10s at The Masters, too, including a T8th finish last year which suggests Augusta National is a course that he likes and is one that suits him.

Nicolai Hojgaard

The Hojgaard twins have threatened to make a mark on the world stage, but so far haven’t quite delivered the stand-out performance their talent suggests they have in the locker.

Nicolai played well in Texas a couple of weeks ago and has a game that seems well suited to Augusta National. Could this be the week he announces himself to a global audience?