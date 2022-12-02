11 Things You Didn't Know About Nick Dougherty
We take a look at some facts on former professional golfer and Sky Sports pundit Nick Dougherty
One of Sky Sports Golf's best broadcasters, Nick Dougherty has led quite the career on and off the course. He began as a playing professional before moving seamlessly into a position at Sky where he has quickly established himself as one of the sport's prominent voices. Here we take a look at 11 things you might not know about him...
1. His full name is Nicholas James Dougherty.
2. He was born in Bootle, Liverpool, back in 1982.
3. Dougherty started accompanying his dad to the golf course at the age of four and became hooked on the game after the family moved near Shaw Hill Golf Club in Chorley.
4. He was named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year for the 2002 European Tour season in which he finished 36th on the Order of Merit.
5. He was a protege of Nick Faldo, probably the greatest English golfer ever. Dougherty played in the Faldo Junior Series and won several events on it.
6. He won three times on the European Tour - in 2005 at the Caltex Masters, in 2007 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and finally in 2009 at the BMW International Open.
7. He is a member at Wentworth and currently lives in Sunningdale.
8. His best finish in a Major came at the 2007 US Open Championship. His first-round 68 gave him the lead but he followed that up with rounds of 77, 74 and 71. He played the third round with Tiger Woods and finished five shots back of winner Angel Cabrera.
9. In 2001 he was a member of the victorious Walker Cup team alongside Luke Donald, Richard McEvoy and Graeme McDowell.
10. He retired from playing professional golf at the 2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Speaking at the time on his decision, he said: "My game has not been good over the last few seasons, although I threw everything at it in trying to recapture my best form. Unfortunately, it just wasn't getting any better. I also found it hard to commit so much, it's difficult to retain the hunger and desire to play when you're a bit older and have a young family."
11. He married Diana Stewart, also a member of the golf media, in 2010. They have two children together - a boy and a girl.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
