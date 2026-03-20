Which Big Names Haven't Yet Qualified For The Masters?

The race to qualify for The Masters is nearly up, with just three weeks until the honorary starters swipe their tee shots away bright and early on Thurday morning.

The 2026 Masters field is almost complete now, with only one other qualifying route still to be finalized. That last route is the world's top 50 on Monday, March 30, the week before the tournament.

Players not yet in the field but sitting pretty inside the top 50 are Daniel Berger (36th), Jake Knapp (42nd), Matt McCarty (43rd) and Nicolai Hojgaard (47th). All being well, they will be added to the entry list, while Pierceson Coody (52nd) and Michael Thorbjornsen (55th) will be hoping to play their way in over these next two weeks.

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There is another way in, with The Masters Committee, at its discretion, inviting international players not otherwise qualified. Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard got in via that route last year, but that was announced in January and we have not yet had any special invites announced, so there may well not be any this time around.

So, which other notable names have not yet qualified for the 2026 Masters? Let's take a look:

Rickie Fowler

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Fowler currently sits 59th in the world so will be intent on playing his way in over the coming two weeks.

He is currently competing in the Valspar Championship and has also committed to the Valero Texas Open next week, so two good results should be able to see him in.

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The six-time PGA Tour winner and former World No.4 has played in 11 Masters Tournaments, with a best finish of 2nd in 2018, when he finished one back of Patrick Reed.

Joaquin Niemann

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Seven-time LIV Golf winner Niemann has received special invitations into The Masters in both 2024 and 2025, and he again has not managed to qualify for the year's first Major.

The Chilean is a past winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship, which was co-founded by The Masters, and played at Augusta as the World No.1 amateur in 2018.

He has a special relationship with the club via his amateur success. He's played in the last five Masters with six appearances in total and a best finish of T16 in 2023.

Tony Finau

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Tony Finau is another big name PGA Tour player yet to qualify for Augusta.

He currently ranks 103rd in the world, having not managed a top-10 since the Genesis Invitational in February 2025.

The six-time PGA Tour winner has played in the last eight Masters Tournaments and he has a very good record with just one missed cut, three top-10s and a best finish of T5 in 2019 when he played in the final group with Tiger Woods.

Billy Horschel

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Horschel currently sits 83rd in the world and is poised to miss The Masters this year after it was the only Major he qualified for in 2025.

The Floridian, with eight PGA Tour wins and three DP World Tour triumphs, has not had a top-10 since last year's Valspar Championship.

He has played in The Masters ten times and has a fairly underwhelming record, with his best result of T17 coming in 2016.

Will Zalatoris

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Zalatoris has been plagued by back injuries in recent years, and has had to take plenty off time off due to two surgeries. His bad luck appears to have continued after he surprisingly withdrew from the Cognizant Classic last month with a left-ankle injury.

The talented American has only made two starts this year and currently ranks 281st in the world.

He will feel like he should be a Major champion by now, having finished 2nd three times including at the 2021 Masters in his debut, where he ended just one stroke shy of Hideki Matsuyama's 10-under-par total.

Tom Kim

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Tom Kim has played in each of the last three Masters Tournaments but a surprising drop-off in form sees him set to miss this year's, which would be the first Major he hasn't played in since the 2022 Masters.

The three-time PGA Tour winner ranks 127th in the world and is another big name who hasn't had a top-10 in a long time, with his most recent finish on the first page of the leaderboard coming at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last February.

Sahith Theegala

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The former World No.11 has climbed from outside of the world's top 120 this year back up to 73rd, courtesy of three top-eight finishes and eight consecutive made cuts in 2026.

However, he didn't manage a single top-10 in 2025 due to injuries and struggles for form, which means he looks set to miss his first Masters since 2023.

He made his debut at Augusta in 2023 and had a great week to finish 9th.

LIV Golfers not qualified for The Masters

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As ever, LIV Golfers have found it difficult to qualify for The Masters.

There are currently 11 players from the Saudi-backed circuit in the field; Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Tom McKibbin, Phil Mickelson, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson.

The league secured Official World Golf Ranking points to start its 2026 season so its players will find qualifying for Majors a little easier going forward, but there are some notables missing as ever.

Niemann is the standout, while Thomas Detry is another player not qualified despite starting his season very strong to sit 5th in the standings. Another new signing, Elvis Smylie, has also got off to a great start and is 3rd in the standings, but he hasn't been able to qualify for Augusta either.

Anthony Kim shocked the golfing world to win his first title in 16 years last month in Adelaide, and there were hopes he may get a special invitation, but that has not arrived yet.

Spanish prospect David Puig is another notable who hasn't made it in. He has played in four Majors over the last three years via his impressive form on the Asian Tour and in qualifying events, but The Masters remains the only Major he is yet to play in.

Further LIV players not in the field include Sebastian Munoz, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester, Thomas Pieters, Peter Uihlein and Josele Ballester.

Other notables not yet in The Masters field

(OWGR)