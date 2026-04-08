Masters Par 3 Contest Scores And Best Moments: Aaron Rai Wins, Tommy Fleetwood Makes Hole-In-One And Kevin Hart Caddies For Bryson DeChambeau

One of the most endearing traditions of The Masters is the Par 3 Contest, where players enjoy some much-needed light relief ahead of the Major by competing on Augusta National’s par-27 layout.

What makes it all the more special is that family members are also in tow, with partners, sons and daughters often seen on caddying duty – and even testing their abilities with some shots.

In 2025, one of the most memorable moments was seeing Rory McIlroy’s daughter, Poppy, draining a putt to the sheer delight of her proud dad and his friend Shane Lowry.

A year on, and the contest had similar charm, as McIlroy and Lowry returned, as well as more stars such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

While winning isn’t really the name of the game for the Par 3 Contest, it’s still a nice accolade to have, creating a small piece of Masters history in an event that has been running since 1960.

Jon Rahm was one of the big names in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, for the superstitious, maybe taking the title isn’t that desirable after all, as no player who has won has ever gone on to claim the Green Jacket in the same year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aaron Rai will be the man hoping that run finally ends in 2026, after he beat Jacob Bridgeman and Johnny Keefer by one to claim the trophy.

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The Englishman went round in 21 for a six-under in bright sunshine at Augusta National, as patrons gathered to enjoy the lighthearted occasion.

Here are some of the best moments from the 2026 contest.

Masters Par 3 Contest Highlights

Tommy Fleetwood made a hole-in-one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Thomas may not have won the Par 3 Contest, but he did have the honor of making its first hole-in-one – and 116th in the event’s history – on just the second hole of proceedings, having begun in the opening group.

What a way to start the Par 3 Contest. Hole-in-one for Justin Thomas on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/HHx7hFP73AApril 8, 2026

Soon after, Wyndham Clark got in on the act with a hole-in-one at the seventh.

In his group was Keegan Bradley. He is no stranger to aces in recent times, having made two on the PGA Tour last year and the Masters Par 3 Contest. He became the first player to make an ace in back-to-back years at the eighth.

There was yet another ace to come, this time from Tommy Fleetwood at the fourth, drawing huge celebrations from playing partners McIlroy and Lowry, as well as his son, Frankie, of whom more further on...

Quite the role model. Tommy Fleetwood makes a hole-in-one with his son Frankie on the bag. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YEsFGaujyVApril 8, 2026

Before we get to Frankie, there was even a surprise caddie appearance this year, with actor and comedian Kevin Hart on the bag of Bryson DeChambeau! Playing partner Haotong Li seemed the most star-struck beforehand, saying: "You're my favorite ... Let's f****** go!"

And what about a true Masters legend, Gary Player? His self-confidence is well-known, and, as a nine-time Major winner, why wouldn't he be? But can he still do it when it matters at the age of 90? That would be a "yes," as evidenced by a long birdie putt at the second...

Three-time Masters champion, Gary Player, converts the lengthy birdie putt. #themasters pic.twitter.com/7arGDTpTTJApril 8, 2026

Of course, no Par 3 Contest would be complete without some priceless contributions from the young children of the players, and 2026 was no exception.

One big highlights came from Brian Harman's daughter, Cooper, who earlier on showed she is a chip off the block with similarly impressive putting skills.

Cooper Harman puts her putting skills on display for dad. #themasters pic.twitter.com/itAzwEu9UoApril 8, 2026

Naturally, Fleetwood's eight-year-old mini-me, Frankie, had a part to play too, a year after going viral with his TV interview and attempt to clear the water at the ninth. His shot only made it about halfway, but he had another go this year.

Beforehand, he said: "I'm not so confident, but on the range this afternoon I felt good."

Frankie Fleetwood is back and still trying his hardest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GRf9HGgg3AApril 8, 2026

So, was his practice worth it? There's no doubt it did, as he sent his shot soaring before it fell agonizingly short of dry land. He'll surely be back next year to give it another go.

Tee it up again, Frankie. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jE8sraqOeEApril 8, 2026

In the end, the Par 3 Contest was just as charming as ever, providing the perfect chance for players to have some fun the day before the serious stuff gets underway with the first round of The Masters.

Masters Par 3 Contest Final Leaderboard