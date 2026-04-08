Who Is Ethan Fang? The 20-Year-Old Making His Masters Debut After Claiming One Of Amateur Golf’s Biggest Titles
Find out more about one of college golf’s biggest stars, who makes his Masters debut in 2026 after claiming a big win
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Ethan Fang is one of the biggest names in college golf, and with a record like his, it’s easy to see why.
The 20-year-old, who was born in Plano, Texas, had amply demonstrated his ability before embarking on his college career, including reaching the Round of 16 at the 2022 US Junior Amateur at Brandon Dunes.
He also finished sixth at the 2022 PGA Junior Championship and third at that year’s AJGA Junior Players Championship.
After signing a letter of intent to attend the University of California, he spent his freshman year there before moving on to Oklahoma State University for his sophomore year. That’s where things really started to take off.
One huge moment came when he helped his team win the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, while he was also part of the successful US team at the Walker Cup.
To say he also excelled individually would be an understatement, with Fang winning one of the biggest non-professional events of all, The Amateur, during his first visit to Europe.
Fang’s 1up win over Gavin Tiernan at Royal St George's meant he also became the first American in 18 years to claim the title.
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The victory ensured places at both The Masters and The Open, with Fang saying afterwards: “Getting to play The Masters and an Open Championship is pretty sweet. I had signed up for a couple of amateur events but I think I'll have to cancel that and go play The Open."
Fang missed the cut in his maiden Major appearance at Royal Portrush in 2025, but now it's on to his first start at Augusta National.
For the first two rounds of the Major, he’ll have the chance to gain an invaluable insight into what it takes to conquer Augusta National from one of his playing partners, Danny Willett, who won the event in 2016.
However, Fang seemed determined not to get too ahead of himself, saying: “I don't really like to set too many expectations going into the week. I feel like that can put unnecessary pressure on yourself.”
Despite that, he still wants to meet expectations as the highest-ranked of six amateurs in the field.
He said: “Obviously my goal is to be low am for the week. That would be really cool, getting to go up there at the trophy presentation. But yeah, I'm going to go out there and just try to play my best, do my best, and see what happens.”
Ethan Fang Facts
1. Ethan Fang was born in Plano, Texas and went to Plano West High, graduating in Spring 2023.
2. He was a member of the Oklahoma State University team that won the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship.
3. He is sponsored by Callaway Golf.
4. He won The Amateur in 2025, beating Gavin Tiernan,
5. That win earned Fang places at The Open and The Masters.
From
Plano, Texas
College
University of California, Berkeley (Freshman), Oklahoma State University (Sophomore)
Best WAGR
3rd
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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