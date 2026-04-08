Who Is Ethan Fang? The 20-Year-Old Making His Masters Debut After Claiming One Of Amateur Golf’s Biggest Titles

Ethan Fang is one of the biggest names in college golf, and with a record like his, it’s easy to see why.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Plano, Texas, had amply demonstrated his ability before embarking on his college career, including reaching the Round of 16 at the 2022 US Junior Amateur at Brandon Dunes.

He also finished sixth at the 2022 PGA Junior Championship and third at that year’s AJGA Junior Players Championship.

After signing a letter of intent to attend the University of California, he spent his freshman year there before moving on to Oklahoma State University for his sophomore year. That’s where things really started to take off.

One huge moment came when he helped his team win the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, while he was also part of the successful US team at the Walker Cup.

To say he also excelled individually would be an understatement, with Fang winning one of the biggest non-professional events of all, The Amateur, during his first visit to Europe.

Ethan Fang won The Amateur to claim a Masters place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fang’s 1up win over Gavin Tiernan at Royal St George's meant he also became the first American in 18 years to claim the title.

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The victory ensured places at both The Masters and The Open, with Fang saying afterwards: “Getting to play The Masters and an Open Championship is pretty sweet. I had signed up for a couple of amateur events but I think I'll have to cancel that and go play The Open."

Fang missed the cut in his maiden Major appearance at Royal Portrush in 2025, but now it's on to his first start at Augusta National.

Ethan Fang makes his maiden Masters start (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first two rounds of the Major, he’ll have the chance to gain an invaluable insight into what it takes to conquer Augusta National from one of his playing partners, Danny Willett, who won the event in 2016.

However, Fang seemed determined not to get too ahead of himself, saying: “I don't really like to set too many expectations going into the week. I feel like that can put unnecessary pressure on yourself.”

Despite that, he still wants to meet expectations as the highest-ranked of six amateurs in the field.

He said: “Obviously my goal is to be low am for the week. That would be really cool, getting to go up there at the trophy presentation. But yeah, I'm going to go out there and just try to play my best, do my best, and see what happens.”

Ethan Fang Facts

1. Ethan Fang was born in Plano, Texas and went to Plano West High, graduating in Spring 2023.

2. He was a member of the Oklahoma State University team that won the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship.

3. He is sponsored by Callaway Golf.

4. He won The Amateur in 2025, beating Gavin Tiernan,

5. That win earned Fang places at The Open and The Masters.