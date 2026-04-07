The Masters 2026 US TV Schedule: Your Ultimate Guide

It's time for the first Major of the year and always the most hyped-up golf tournament on the calendar as we prepare for The 2026 Masters at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy will swagger down Magnolia Lane to defend the Green Jacket he won in thrilling fashion last year when beating Justin Rose in a play-off to seal his Grand Slam dream.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has not been in his best form while Collin Morikawa has been injured, but LIV Golf duo Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm have been winning tournaments so will arrive at Augusta as two leading fancies.

There were some huge viewing figures recorded last year as McIlroy went about his quest for greatness, and there's sure to be plenty more tuning in to see if he can do it again and become a rare repeat winner.

The Masters - USA TV & streaming details

Dates: April 9–12, 2026

April 9–12, 2026 Venue: Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, USA US TV & Streaming: CBS, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, ESPN Unlimited

CBS, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, ESPN Unlimited Free streaming: Masters.com (US)

(US) Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How To Watch Golf In The USA: Read our Guide To Broadcasters, TV Coverage, Live Streaming, Pricing For 2026

Amazon Prime makes Masters debut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Masters coverage as usual is being shared around with three main broadcasters this year - predominantly with CBS and ESPN but also with Amazon Prime, who are joining the party this year.

Prime Video will broadcast early coverage of The Masters for the opening two rounds of the tournament on April 9 and 10 - and they've pulled out all the stops to celebrate.

As six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus will be part of the Amazon Prime broadcast at Augusta National.

The rest of the first two days of action will go out on ESPN before the weekend switches to CBS for the third and fourth rounds on April 11 and 12 being shown by them on TV and streamed on it's Paramount+ platform.

The 2026 Masters - Live TV schedule & timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Day Time (ET) Service Thursday, Apr 9 1pm–7:30pm Amazon Prime Video (1–3 pm), ESPN / ESPN Unlimited (3–7:30pm) Friday, Apr 10 1pm–7:30pm Amazon Prime Video (1–3 pm), ESPN / ESPN Unlimited (3–7:30pm) Saturday, Apr 11 11:30am–7pm Paramount+ (11:30am–2pm), CBS (2–7pm) Sunday, Apr 12 11:30am–7pm Paramount+ (11:30am–2pm), CBS (2–7pm)

Watch The Masters free on tournament website

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The Masters may have some of the best traditions in golf but the tournament team are always way ahead of the curve for modern technology - with their website and app regularly getting great reviews.

And if you're in the United States you can watch The Masters simply by heading to the tournament website Masters.com to see it all live for free.

The folks at Masters.com will provide a simulcast of the TV broadcasts that are being aired across the four tournament day ESPN and CBS but will also show early coverage before the broadcast window opens.

It doesn't stop there though, as the renowned Masters website and app has plenty of different viewing options via live feeds of Featured Groups, Featured Holes and Amen Corner.

Heading to the leaderboard you can also find every shot by every player right at your fingertips and this alone would be enough to make it the best Major of the year.

The Masters - Watch From Anywhere

Those outside of the US during The 2026 Masters can still stream all the action on Prime Video, ESPN or Paramount+ thanks to a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) allows your device to appear back in your home country even when you're traveling abroad. Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

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Masters coverage on Golf Channel

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NBC and the Golf Channel don't have the rights to show The Masters, but that doesn't mean they won'e be all over it as usual with in-depth analysis and interviews throughout the week.

The broadcast team will be on site at Augusta National and will present 'Live from The Masters' both before and after the day's play, with previews in the morning and highlights after the final players have completed their rounds.

There'll also be wall-to-wall coverage ahead of the tournament so even once the golf has finished, those addicts among you can then dissect the action.

Full Masters week broadcast schedule

(All times Easter Time)

Monday April 6

2-5pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Live From the Masters (Golf Channel) 7-9pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Tuesday April 7

9am-5pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Live From the Masters (Golf Channel) 7-9pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Wednesday April 8

9am-2pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Live From the Masters (Golf Channel) 12-2pm: The Par 3 Contest (ESPN+)

The Par 3 Contest (ESPN+) 2-4pm: The Par 3 Contest (ESPN)

The Par 3 Contest (ESPN) 4-5pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Live From the Masters (Golf Channel) 6-9pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Thursday April 9

8am-3pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Live From the Masters (Golf Channel) 1-3pm: Masters Round One coverage (Amazon Prime Video)

Masters Round One coverage (Amazon Prime Video) 3-7:30pm: Masters Round One coverage (ESPN)

Masters Round One coverage (ESPN) 7:30-9:30pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Friday April 10

8am-3pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Live From the Masters (Golf Channel) 1-3pm: Masters Round Two coverage (Prime Video)

Masters Round Two coverage (Prime Video) 3-7:30pm: Masters Round Two coverage (ESPN)

Masters Round Two coverage (ESPN) 7:30-9:30pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Saturday April 11

8am-2pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Live From the Masters (Golf Channel) Noon-2pm: Masters Round Three coverage (Paramount+)

Masters Round Three coverage (Paramount+) 2-7pm: Masters Round Three coverage (CBS)

Masters Round Three coverage (CBS) 7-9pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Sunday April 12

8am-2pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)

Live From the Masters (Golf Channel) Noon-2pm: Masters final round coverage (Paramount+)

Masters final round coverage (Paramount+) 2-7pm: Masters final round coverage (CBS)

Masters final round coverage (CBS) 7-9pm: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)